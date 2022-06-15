F1 ‘porpoising’ issue ‘getting quite serious’, warns Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has warned that the ‘porpoising’ issue in Formula 1 this season is “getting quite serious” as drivers begin to fear long-term injuries.

Lewis Hamilton admitted he was “worried” about whether he would be able to participate in the Canadian Grand Prix after struggling with back pain caused by his car bouncing at high speed last weekend.

Hamilton has since confirmed he will be fit to race, but AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly echoed those concerns, claiming he would be “walking with a cane at 30” if no resolution can be found.

Bottas’ Alfa Romeo has not been impacted as severely as his former team Mercedes, however, he said that the issue has become a serious topic among drivers on the grid and questioned whether the current regulations are sustainable.

“I’ve seen how sore some of the drivers are after the race,” Bottas told BBC Sport. “Some of the certain speeds and corners… the cars are less under control because of it. It is definitely a topic and it’s getting quite serious.”

“[I’m] not sure how sustainable that is in the future and we start to actually see injuries of drivers just by driving the cars - that’s not how it should be.

“We, as drivers, spoke with FIA at the last race and made the point pretty clear that we would like to seek for any options in the future how we can improve it.”