For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

While last weekend represented Max Verstappen’s first, albeit slim, opening to claim his second world title, Formula 1’s return to an old-school favourite track at Suzuka in rural Japan gives the Dutchman a genuine shot at wrapping up a dominant 2022 season.

The Red Bull star has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc with five races to go and, this time, it’s completely in his own hands: a race victory come Sunday with the fastest lap will secure the World Championship irrespective of where Leclerc or team-mate Sergio Perez finish.

Even finishing top of the podium – something Verstappen has done in five of the last six races – without the bonus point means Leclerc has to finish second to mathematically keep the race alive heading into Austin in two weeks’ time.

Of course, the reality is that it is a matter of when, not if. Red Bull’s relationship with Honda does though provide a perfect narrative should the title be claimed at the Japanese manufacturer’s home track. And despite a week where F1’s budget cap row was stretched to Monday – with Red Bull the predominant team in the firing line – Verstappen seemed ultra-relaxed at what could be a glorious few days.

“It would be very nice if it happens here but if it doesn’t, it will be even more in favour at the next race,” Verstappen said.

“It doesn’t really change anything - you just try to maximise everything you can. I need a perfect weekend to clinch the title here but to be honest I am not really thinking about it too much.”

Despite the opportunity for Red Bull as F1 returns to Japan for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-pandemic, team principal Christian Horner described Verstappen’s chances of winning the title this weekend as a “possibility rather than a probability.”

Max Verstappen can win his second world title if he wins on Sunday and sets the fastest lap (Getty Images)

There wasn’t too much to glean from Friday’s two practice sessions; heavy rain in Suzuka coupled with a dry forecast for qualifying on Saturday meant there was limited running in the damp conditions, though there were nonetheless signs of encouragement for Mercedes, who are without CEO Toto Wolff present in the garage this weekend as the Austrian looks to manage his schedule.

George Russell went quickest in second practice and was joined by team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the top in second, with Verstappen completing the top-three. Hamilton however, still searching for a first victory of the season to maintain his year-on-year win record in F1, was nonplussed.

“It has been pretty dull,” he said of Friday’s action. “It was just grey and wet, we got through a bit of running but it is going to be dry for the rest of the weekend.

George Russell led a Mercedes one-two in second practice on Friday in Japan (Getty Images)

“It has been OK, it has been very chill. There is always things to be taken from it, some of the stuff with set-up, tyre wear, tyre temperatures and the balance that we are moving around.

Asked what he was expecting from qualifying, the seven-time world champion added “No clue. I really have no idea.

“If we get it dry I imagine the Ferraris and Red Bulls will be quick but I really, really have no idea. I hope that we are fast but that is a hope that continues to be the case each week.”

Earlier, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso – who last week in Singapore celebrated a record 350th race start – finished top of the pile in an FP1 season which concluded with Mick Schumacher aquaplaning into the barrier while returning to the pits after a practice start, rendering his Haas car ill-prepared for FP2 a few hours later.

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Leclerc finished second and third respectively in the first session before struggling in the longer 90-minute practice, as the Scuderia target a first win since Austria in early July.