F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend – and the sixth and final sprint race of the season.

Max Verstappen won his 16th grand prix of an incredible season last time out in Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and pole-sitter Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Leclerc stayed in the race despite a first-lap collision with Sergio Perez which resulted in the Mexican’s retirement. Lando Norris made up 12 places for an incredible recovery drive in his McLaren, jumping from 17th to fifth.

Mercedes’ George Russell won his first F1 race last year on a jubilant weekend for the Brit in Brazil. Interlagos once again hosts a sprint weekend; Max Verstappen won the last sprint race in Austin two weeks ago.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Saturday 4 November

Sprint shootout: 2pm

2pm Sprint race: 6:30pm

Sunday 5 November

Race: 5pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Interlagos will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 3:30pm (GMT).

The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 10:35pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Brazil on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Lando Norris is still searching for his first win in F1 (Getty Images)

Driver Standings (before Saturday sprint race)

1) Max Verstappen - 491 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 240 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 220 points

4) Carlos Sainz - 183 points

5) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

6) Lando Norris - 169 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 166 points

8) George Russell - 151 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points

11) Lance Stroll - 53 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 45 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship (before Saturday sprint race)

1) Red Bull - 731 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 371 points

3) Ferrari - 349 points

4) McLaren - 256 points

5) Aston Martin - 236 points

6) Alpine - 101 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 16 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November