Sergio Perez will be eyeing a dream victory on home soil at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult few months and has not won since Azerbaijan in April. His team-mate Max Verstappen, however, has won 15 races this season and has already sealed his third world title.

Verstappen was triumphant last week at the US Grand Prix in Austin where Lewis Hamilton - who finished second - was disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for an illegal floor.

Lando Norris came home third, but was promoted to second after Hamilton’s DSQ, for his 12th podium in F1 but the McLaren driver is still chasing his first win. Verstappen won last year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST/GMT)

Saturday 28 October

Free practice 3: 6:30pm

6:30pm Qualifying: 10pm

Sunday 29 October

Race: 8pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Mexico will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 6:30pm (GMT).

The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix early on Monday morning at 1am.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Max Verstappen won last year in Mexico (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 466 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 240 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 171 points

6) Lando Norris - 159 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 151 points

8) George Russell - 143 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points

11) Lance Stroll - 53 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 25 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points

17) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 706 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 344 points

3) Ferrari - 322 points

4) McLaren - 242 points

5) Aston Martin - 236 points

6) Alpine - 100 points

7) Williams - 26 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

9) Haas - 12 points

10) AlphaTauri - 10 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November