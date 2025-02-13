F1 Williams 2025 car launch LIVE: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon set to unveil new livery at Silverstone
Follow live F1 news updates and reaction as Williams unveil their 2025 car after McLaren’s launch on Thursday
Williams will be the second F1 team to launch their 2025 car after McLaren unveiled their new challenger on Thursday.
Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams from Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton joined the Scuderia, with Sainz teaming up with Alex Albon this year for a formidable driver line-up for team principal James Vowles.
Ahead of the 10-team season launch on Tuesday, F1 75 Live, where all 10 teams will reveal their new liveries, Williams will unveil their 2025 car - the FW47 - at a special event at Silverstone.
Williams's launch starts at 9:30am (GMT)
Who are Williams's drivers this year?
Alex Albon is heading into his fourth season with Williams, having joined the team from Red Bull prior to the 2022 season.
The British-Thai driver enjoyed a promising 2023 season and finished 13th in the standings, but 2024 was a tougher year for the Grove-based team. Albon accrued only 12 points, finishing sixth.
Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, joins the team this year from Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move to the Scuderia!
The Spaniard is a four-time race winner and was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023.
Sainz won his first F1 grand prix at Silverstone in 2022 and won last year in Australia and Mexico.
What time is Williams' car launch on Friday?
Williams’s launch starts at 9:30am (GMT) on Friday, with the reveal taking place at Silverstone - home of the British Grand Prix.
Williams F1 car launch!
McLaren, last year's constructors' champions, got the ball rolling on Thursday as they launched their 2025 car at Silverstone, with a special "camouflage" livery.
McLaren, last year’s constructors’ champions, got the ball rolling on Thursday as they launched their 2025 car at Silverstone, with a special “camouflage” livery.
Yet on Friday, it is Williams’ turn to take centre stage at the home of British motor racing as they unveil their 2025 car, with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon also set to appear!
Stay right here for all the latest news from the world of F1 as we build-up to Friday’s launch!
