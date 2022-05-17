GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games to come out, but it appears that we may be waiting a few more years for that to happen.

While no exact release date has been given, Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February 2022 confirming the speculation that the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online and its new subscription service. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news of an upcoming sequel.

But after Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’s parent company, released new information about its upcoming releases during a shareholder’s meeting, there doesn’t seem to be any news of its imminent release. At least not any time soon.

Has ‘GTA 6’ been delayed?

As shared by gaming journalist and industry insider Tom Henderson, a slide taken from the Take-Two shareholder’s meeting appears to show the gaming giant’s upcoming releases between 2023 and 2025. These include titles such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a new Tales From The Borderlands adventure, and a mobile port of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. But there is still one glaring omission: GTA 6.

This could mean we might not see the new Grand Theft Auto until at least 2026 but there still be a small ray of hope. At the bottom of the document, it clearly states that newly announced releases will be added to this pipeline as soon as they are announced.

So there is a chance that we could see the game launched some time between 2023-2025 but even if we could see the game released within that timeframe, we imagine it would be on the latter half of that schedule.

Other ‘Grand Theft Auto’ games you can buy

If you can’t wait that long for the next Grand Theft Auto installment then GTA V has recently been ported over to next-generation consoles.

In our review of the updated game we said: “While it has become something of a running joke that Rockstar Games is able to release the same game across three different console generations, the latest version of GTA V really is one of the best ways to experience one of the biggest games ever made on a console.”

