Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on an upcoming sequel.

Well that day has finally arrived, as Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.

The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future, since there has been a lot of focus on the success of GTA Online. It’s been nearly a decade since we saw a brand new Grand Theft Auto game, after all.

But we have seen plenty of new content for GTA Online, with the recent announcement of a subscription service for PS5 and Xbox series X/S users. This would suggest that the developer will be continuing to support the live service for the foreseeable future, meaning it could be a while before the next Grand Theft Auto hits the shelves.

‘GTA 6’ announcement details

In a blog post titled “Grand Theft Auto Community Update”, Rockstar revealed its plans for another GTA release: “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

“On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”

Where will ‘GTA 6’ be set?

Needless to say, there will be further speculation about where the next Grand Theft Auto could take place. Most previous games have taken place in fictionalised versions of large American cities such as Liberty City (New York) and more recently, Los Santos (Los Angeles).

Since GTA IV and GTA V have revisited both respectively, we think there’s a strong likelihood that we will see the next outing return to Vice City, a fictionalised depiction of Miami, Florida.

After all, we haven’t seen a new version of Vice City since 2002’s Grand Theft Auto title of the same name. The game was recently remastered in the Definitive Edition trilogy to mixed reception, but a full recreation of the Magic City from the ground up could be an interesting new direction for the series.

