Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news of an upcoming sequel. And now there’s some more information about the new game’s setting, as well as rumours of the series’s first female protagonist.

Back in February 2022, Rockstar Games made an official announcement confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.

The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future since there has been a lot of focus on the success of GTA Online. It’s been nearly a decade since we saw a brand new Grand Theft Auto game, after all.

But we have seen plenty of new content for GTA Online, with the recent announcement of a subscription service for PS5 and Xbox series X/S users. This would suggest that the developer will be continuing to support the live service for the foreseeable future, meaning it could be a while before the next Grand Theft Auto hits the shelves.

With that being said, the confirmation from Rockstar Games is a good indicator that we can expect to hear more news at some point in the near future. And as such, we feel confident enough to make predictions based on our expertise and what we’ve learnt from previous releases, as well as reports on the games development.

To find out when we expect the next Grand Theft Auto to be released and where it could be set, keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘GTA 6’ announcement details

In a blog post titled “Grand Theft Auto Community Update”, Rockstar revealed its plans for another GTA release: “With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”

Where will ‘GTA 6’ be set?

In a new report from Bloomberg, the developing title for the next Grand Theft Auto has been “Project Americas”, which will focus on a fictionalised version of Miami and surrounding areas. A return to Vice City has been the most highly rumoured setting for the new game and if the reports are to be believed, it could take on the same mantle.

After all, we haven’t seen a new version of Vice City since 2002’s Grand Theft Auto title of the same name. The game was recently remastered in the Definitive Edition trilogy to mixed reception, but a full recreation of the Magic City from the ground up could be an interesting new direction for the series.

Rockstar Games also plans on adding new content to the game after launch, with updated missions and even cities being added to the game as time goes on. The report also suggests that the new game will feature even more interiors than before, boasting an even larger open world than we’ve seen in a GTA title so far.

What’s also notable about the original Vice City was that it took place in the Eighties as a pastiche homage to gangster films such as Scarface. Could we see GTA 6 taking place in a similar time setting? That’s slightly more unlikely. With the success of GTA Online, Rockstar Games would be looking to maintain the modernity that allows for content such as rocket bikes and spy cars for its online service that a four-decade-old setting would make difficult to justify.

The original scope for “Project Americas” would have seen the game based on various parts of continental America, including countries based in the north and south. While this report suggests that the game will focus on Miami, the news of additional cities being added post-launch might mean that we’ll see more of these settings in the future. Previous GTA titles have primarily been set in cities of the United States, such as Liberty City (New York) and Los Santos (Los Angeles). We’ll keep you posted once we have more information.

Who will be the main character in ‘GTA 6’?

According to Bloomberg, there is a chance that the next Grand Theft Auto could see a woman as a playable protagonist for the first time. The woman, who is apparently of Latin descent, will be one of a pair of playable characters, heavily based on Bonnie and Clyde, according to someone familiar with the game’s development.

GTA V was the first in the series to introduce three playable protagonists, Michael, Trevor and Franklin, so the next in the series would follow a similar pattern, with players able to swap between characters in and between missions.

When could we hear more about the ‘GTA 6’ release date?

According to the Bloomberg report, Rockstar Games has seen a large overhaul to its work culture, as a result of crunch deadlines, bullying and other “frat-house antics”. As the company has tried to cut down on its overtime, hire more producers to avoid crunch and remove offensive content, such as transphobic jokes, from updated releases of GTA V.

The company changes, along with the global pandemic, has meant that development on the game has been slower than expected. But according to employees morale is much higher, so while we may have to wait a little longer, it will be worth it.

So what timeframe could we expect to see for Rockstar Games’s next title? If we take a look at the announcement strategy and subsequent release schedule of Rockstar Games’ last major original release, Red Dead Redemption 2, it followed a similar pattern. It was first teased in October 2016 before the official announcement a day later, with a release scheduled for the second half of 2017. The game then saw two subsequent delays: firstly to early 2018 before finally being given an official release date of 26 October 2018.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted once we have more concrete information about the confirmed release of the next instalment.

