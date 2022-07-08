Jump to content
1657275045

PS5 stock – live: Smyths Toys sells out, but BT and Currys restocks continue

Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths, John Lewis , Amazon and more

Alex Lee
Friday 08 July 2022 11:10
On the hunt for the elusive Sony console?

On the hunt for the elusive Sony console?

(The Independent)

Update 8 July: The PS5 is currently in stock at Currys, BT Shop, EE and Scan, after selling out at Smyths Toys. The PS5 could restock at Game soon. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.

Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: 

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

1657275045

This is the mother of all bundles available at Scan

And finally, the mother of all bundles can be found at Scan for a spicy £739.99. What do you get for that much cash? Mainly a lot more storage by the looks of things.

You get a PS5 disc edition console bundled with a 1TB WD SSD, an extra white dualsense controller, a digital download copy of Horizon Forbidden West, a Sabrent heatsink and a pair of Gunnar blue light gaming glasses.

Buy now from Scan

Alex Lee8 July 2022 11:10
1657273261

The PS5 sells out at Smyths Toys

Aaaaaaand it’s gone. As expected, the standalone disc edition console sold out at Smyths Toys within the blink of an eye. Well done to anyone who managed to secure one – we might not see another drop from the retailer for a while now, seeing as it only tends to have one restock per month.

Alex Lee8 July 2022 10:41
1657273245

There are six different bundles in stock at Currys

Want something with a little more oomph? Currys has six different PS5 bundles in stock right now, but they all cost over £640.

The cheapest bundle comes with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra midnight black dualsense controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£649, Currys.co.uk).

The most expensive bundle comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars, Gran Turismo 7, a midnight bblack dualsense controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£709, Currys.co.uk).

Buy now from Currys

Alex Lee8 July 2022 10:40
1657271470

The PS5 is in stock at Smyths Toys

Hurry! The standalone PS5 console has just dropped at Smyths Toys. This is going to go fast, so get a move on. It costs £449.99 and gets you the disc edition console with no extras, accessories or games.

Buy now from Smyths Toys

Alex Lee8 July 2022 10:11
1657270513

The PS5 is also in stock at EE, but should you buy it?

Just for transparency’s sake, the PS5 is also in stock at EE, but if we were you, we’d give it a miss. The retailer is currently selling the disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller for £582.

That’s quite a lot, considering the BT Shop is selling this bundle for £549.97. We also expect Game to restock the PS5 very soon, and it also sells this bundle for the same price as the BT Shop.

Still, it’s your choice to make. The button is there for the pressing.

Buy now from EE

Alex Lee8 July 2022 09:55
1657269013

The cheapest place to buy the PS5 is from the BT Shop

The BT Shop has had PS5 consoles in stock for almost two and a half months at this point, and that’s not set to change anytime soon. Why? Because the retailer has just received a new shipment of Horizon Forbidden West bundles – a package that it had sold out of a couple of weeks ago.

It costs just £499.99, and is the cheapest bundle around right now. The catch? You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the bundle. To get an access code, head on over to the MyBT portal, log in and scroll down to the “Your offers” section.

Buy now from BT Shop

Alex Lee8 July 2022 09:30
1657267513

G’morning PS5 hunters

Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Our mission? To help secure you a PS5 console at the cheapest possible price. Right now, you currently have your pick of four different retailers – Currys, BT ShopEE or Scan.

There are no standalone consoles available, though Smyths Toys could make a surprise appearance sometime soon. For now, stay tuned and we’ll let you know which retailer is offering up the best bang for your buck.

Alex Lee8 July 2022 09:05
1657210066

Live blog signing off

At the close of play today we can report that PS5 console bundles are still available at Currys, BT, EE and Scan. The console can’t be bought on its own, and the digital edition is still very much missing-in-action, but the disc edition bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars or Gran Turismo 7 is still available to buy right now.

We’ll be back again tomorrow with all of the very latest news on PS5 restocks across the UK and US.

Alistair Charlton7 July 2022 17:07
1657207797

Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED

If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The console, which is currently reduced as part of the early Amazon Prime Day sales, features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.

Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”

Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet

We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model

Alistair Charlton7 July 2022 16:29
1657204197

