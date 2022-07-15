Here’s where you can buy the elusive console this July (iStock/The Independent)

Update 15 July: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very and BT Shop. It has sold out at EE and Studio. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 has pretty much been in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.

We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks are become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. And digital consoles (bundles included)? Well, those have basically vanished from the face of the earth. But fear not, because we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

