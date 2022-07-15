The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Very and Game restock the standalone console as BT drops continue
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths Toys, Currys , Amazon and more
Update 15 July: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very and BT Shop. It has sold out at EE and Studio. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 has pretty much been in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks are become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. And digital consoles (bundles included)? Well, those have basically vanished from the face of the earth. But fear not, because we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
What is Playstation Stars?
Yesterday, Playstation announced a new loyalty scheme titled “Playstation Stars” but what is it exactly? According to the Playstation Blog, it’s a free service launching later this year that promises rewards for “completing a variety of campaigns and activities.”
A “monthly check-in” will also allow players to receive rewards for time spent playing games, while other campaigns require you to “win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.”
There will also be “digital collectibles” which apparently has caused quite a stir, as the company later had to clarify that this would not mean NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The blog describes them as “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.”
We’ll learn more about the Playstation Stars programme when it launches later this year. You can read more about it on the Playstation Blog.
‘God of War Ragnarök’ pre-orders are now available
If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of God of War Ragnarök on either PS4 or PS5, pre-orders are now available from Game. These are the editions that you can currently buy as well as their prices:
- Standard edition: £69.99, Game.co.uk
- Collector’s edition: £179.99, Game.co.uk
- Jötnar Edition: £229.99, Game.co.uk
Find out more about each edition in our God of War Ragnarök buying guide.
PS5 now available at Game
Sound the alarm! Game has just dropped some fresh bundles of the Playstation 5 as well as a standalone of the console (which we imagine will sell out fairly quickly).
These are the bundles that are currently available to buy right now, starting from £449.99.
‘God of War Ragnarök’ pre-orders
God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year and pre-orders will be available today from 10am.
Playstation has also confirmed that special editions of the game will be made available: God of War Ragnarök collector’s and Jötnar editions. Both of which offer a substantial package for longtime fans, including a replica of Thor’s hammer.
The Jötnar edition comes in an elaborate ‘Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine’ box that will include the following physical bonuses:
- Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles
- 7in Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary
- A Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
- A Draupnir Ring in a red cloth bag
- A set of metallic polyehdral dice in a cloth bag
- A cloth map of Yggdrasil
- 2in Vanir twins carvings
- A 16in replica of Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir
To find out more about God of War Ragnarök pre-orders read our full buying guide for more details.
Here’s when pre-orders for God of War Ragnarök will open
Kratos and Atreus return in the sequel to 2018’s God of War. Here’s when you can pre-order it in the UK on PS4 and PS5
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back! At the end of the week it looks like there are still PS5 consoles available from Very and the BT Shop. The former has a standalone available for pre-order which will be shipped to customers on 27 July 2022. If you can’t wait that long, existing BT customers can secure a Horizon Forbidden West bundle for £499.99.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on other retailers to make sure that you’re getting the best deal on a next-gen console. For all the latest updates, stay tuned to our liveblog.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty folks, thanks for joining us here on the PS5 liveblog today. We’re closing up shop for the night, but we’ll be back here to bring you more restock news tomorrow morning.
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS5 news
Bad news for those waiting for a remaster of Red Dead Redemption 2. Rumours suggest that Rockstar has canned the PS5 version so that it can work on GTA 6, according to reliable leaker Tez2.
Rockstar only has one game in development, and that’s Grand Theft Auto, so if true, that means it’s currently putting all its efforts into the game. We’ll update you if we hear more.
On the hunt for a PS5 racing wheel?
Games like Gran Turismo 7 are at their very best when you use a steering wheel. It’s a far more visceral experience and highly satisfying to be able to steer around corners rather than use a controller, so which one is the best?
We recommend the Thrustmaster T248 (£279.99, Game.co.uk). “It has three types of force feedback at its disposal, magnetic paddle shifters so changing gears feels suitably tactile, and has plenty of buttons for customising, plus pedals for braking in the traditional manner rather than holding down a button,” our writer said in their review of the wheel, which made an appearance in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories.
13 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
When will you receive your PS5 from Very?
Well done to anyone who has so far managed to secure a standalone disc edition console from Very, it is currently still in stock for those still hunting one down (£449.99, Very.co.uk).
Any pre-orders made today will be dispatched on 27 July, and if you choose click and collect delivery, you won’t have to pay any delivery charges – win!
