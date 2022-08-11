The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: AO, John Lewis, PS Direct and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Currys, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 11 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Standalone PS5 available at PS Direct
If you’re hoping to pick up a new PS5 disc edition of the console, without all the bells and whistles of a bundle, then PS Direct currently has some stock available.
You will need to have an existing Playstation account in order to purchase it, but it’s quite rare to see standalone consoles these days, so get it while you still can.
Pre-order a PS5 from Very
Very is currently operating a pre-order system for their remaining PS5 stock which is expected to ship around 26 August 2022. There is still currently one bundle available from them with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West as well as an extra PS5 dualsense controller. It comes to a total of £559.98.
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back with the PS5 liveblog! It looks like there are still plenty of consoles available from a high number of retailers.
The disc edition console can be bought on its own at PlayStation Direct, and bundles are available at BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys.
The standalone consoles tend to sell quickly, so make sure you grab one while you still can! Until thenm stay tuned to the liveblog for more PS5 updates.
Live blog signing off
We’re signing off today with news that PS5 consoles are available from more retailers than ever before. The disc edition console can be bought on its own at PlayStation Direct, and bundles are available at BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys.
Amazon doesn’t have any stock at the moment, but interested shoppers can request an invitation. If chosen at random, they’ll be invited to buy a console next time Amazon has a restock.
We’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news.
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths. The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK.
As for Smyths Toys, the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores. Currently there are small handfuls of consoles available at over 30 Smyths branches across the UK.
ShopTo had a PS5 restock today too
You can now add ShopTo to the ever-growing list of retailers with PS5 consoles in stock. For £559.85, ShopTo has a bundle that includes the PS5 disc edition, plus Horizon Forbidden West and a second Dualsense controller. The retailer also has this bundle without the second controller for £499.85.
Although speedy next-day delivery isn’t offered, ShopTo says it will aim to ship consoles within five working days of orders being placed.
Dozen of Smyths Toys shops have PS5 stock on shelves today
This blog mostly focused on online PS5 sales, but it is increasingly common to find consoles on your local high street. Smyths Toys, while currently offering no stock online, has a PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West in stock at 36 branches across the UK.
Priced at £499.99, only a handful of bundles are available at each store, with many having fewer than five available today. Some branches have only one, according to the Smyths Toys website.
Very has PS5 stock available, but with a caveat
Very is yet another retailer to have PS5 stock available now. But, where others are offering next-day delivery, Very is operating a pre-order system. This means consoles purchased today will arrive a bit later than others, on 26 August.
Like most other shops, Very has a PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99, and you can add a second Dualsense controller to take the price up to £559.98.
This PS5 bundle is available for EE customers
EE customers can add a PS5 bundle to their monthly phone bill. The network is currently offering a PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West and a second Dualsense controller for £10 upfront then £52 a month for 11 months, making a total of £582.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
