Update 17 August: The standalone PS5 digital edition console is back in stock at PlayStation Direct as Argos and Smyths Toys drop the standalone disc edition console in stores nationwide. PS5 bundles are also available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Ebuyer, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Smyths Toys restocks the PS5 disc edition console on its own
Smyths Toys has also just restocked the standalone disc edition console. Like Argos, it’s in-store only, so you’ll need to reserve a console and pick it up from your local shop. Not every store has stock available, so check the list and find your closest one – some stores have already sold out. It costs £449.99.
Argos also has the standalone PS5 disc edition console in stock
Argos has just restocked the standalone disc edition console . This is a regional drop, so you’ll have to pick it up at your local branch, and not every store will have it in stock, but if you want a console as soon as possible, Argos is the best place to pick one up.
Argos and PlayStation Direct are currently the only two retailer selling the PS5 disc edition console (£449.99, Argos.co.uk) on its own, without any accessories or extra games.
Game has the best PS5 bundle deal we’ve ever seen
This is the best bundle deal you’ll find on the PS5 disc edition console and it undercuts the official Horizon Forbidden West bundle by £10. For £489.98, Game will give you the PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West and it will throw in a case for your controller for good luck.
You’ll be hard pressed to find a deal this good, because we haven’t seen one like this since we started tracking restocks of the PS5 a year and a half ago. There are other bundles available if this one doesn’t interest you (even though it really should).
The PS5 is in stock at Currys, with 14 bundles to choose from
There are a whopping 14 PS5 bundles in stock at Currys, but none of them are cheap. The cheapest costs £629 – and that’s still the second most expensive bundle currently available at any retailer with the console in stock today. What do you get for £629?
You get the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West, a copy of Lego Star Wars and a SteelSeries gaming headset. Is it worth it? You can get a PS5 disc edition bundle with Forbidden West for £499.99 from several retailers right now, Lego Star Wars costs £44.99 and a SteelSeries arctis headset costs £174.99. That means if you buy this bundle, you’ll save £90 altogether.
The standalone PS5 disc and digital edition console is in stock at PS Direct
Looking for the standalone PS5 digital edition console or the standalone PS5 disc edition console? You’re in luck! PS Direct has both in stock, and you’re not going to want to miss it. The digital edition PS5 console hasn’t been restocked on its own by any retailer since late May, and it’s unlikely to do so again for another few months when these sell out.
Why is it so popular? Because it costs £359.99 – that’s £90 cheaper than the standalone disc edition console, plus it’s exactly the same as the disc edition console, just without the disc drive. If you do want the disc edition model, then that’s in stock too.
You need your PSN credentials (make an account if you don’t have one already) and your credit card details at hand.
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’ve only had one new drop this week so far, but it’s been a juicy one. Yesterday morning, PlayStation Direct had yet another PS5 restock, and the retailer finally put the standalone digital edition console, as well as the standalone disc edition console, back on sale.
If you’re after a bundle, there are several retailers who have one of those in stock. As well as PS Direct, you have Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. We’ll be walking you through each and every bundle throughout the day to help ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.
All righty, let’s get sniffing out some console deals.
That’s all from us today! We’re still seeing stock available at Game, Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan.
The £489.98 bundle available at Game is still the best value deal we’ve seen for some time, so it’s definitely worth snapping up while it’s still there.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow to walk you through all the other deals that you can shop and let you know as soon as we see any stock updates. See you then!
Can you play PS4 games on the PS5?
You most certainly can! The PS5 is capable of playing your existing library of PS4 games but it should be noted that the digital edition of the console won’t be compatible with discs, owing to its lack of disc drive.
Some PS4 games have even been optimised for Playstation 5, meaning that they’ll look even more dazzling on the new console. Read our full guide on the best PS4 games you can play right now to find out more.
From Bloodborne to Spider-Man, these are still the best PS4 games
Sony’s PS4 console has been available since 2013 and has some of the best titles ever made. We found the best including action, horror, co-op and more.
‘FIFA 23’ and Marvel collaboration announced
If you missed the news yesterday, EA Sports and Marvel Entertainment have announced a new collaboration ahead of the FIFA 23 release that will see a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics.
The partnership between the two entertainment giants will bring some of the game’s fan favourite players to the pitch and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status with help from the artists at Marvel.
If you’re hoping to pick up a premium bundle of the game, then the “ultimate edition” will include a few perks for players who pick up the game ahead of its release. Not only will the ultimate edition give you dual entitlement for next-gen and last-gen versions of FIFA 23, but if you purchase a bundle before 21 August 2022, you will also be entitled to a limited-time FIFA World cup hero player item in FIFA ultimate team, which will be available on 11 November.
To find out how to pre-order, read our full buying guide for more details.
FIFA 23 will be getting exclusive Marvel Heroes cards for Ultimate Team
The collaboration between EA Sports and Marvel will bring a comic book touch to FIFA 23.
‘Rollerdrome’ review on PS5
If you’re looking for a new console-exclusive game to play right now then Rollerdrome has just been released – and we’ve had a chance to play it early.
We absolutely loved our time with the roller-skating/shooter hybrid and we’d go as far as saying it’s one of our favourite titles of 2022.
In our review, we said: “From its action to its slick presentation, everything about Rollerdrome screams “effortlessly cool” from the moment it ramps off. Its breakneck pacing and unabating stages make each victory feel well earned, and revisiting each feels like a mastery that verges on transcendental.”
