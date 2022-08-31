The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: Where to buy the console at its old price, including Argos, Currys, BT and more
The latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production. While the stock situation has improved massively over the past four months, with retailers making PS5 bundles readily available, PlayStation has announced the PS5 will be going up in price due to inflation, and the price hike has already come into effect at some retailers.
Luckily, we’ve spotted a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, Currys, EE, Scan and Box. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and while the standalone disc edition console is available to pre-order at Very, it too carries the new, inflated price.
Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is more difficult to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Argos has very low levels of PS5 stock
Argos is another retailer who sells the PS5 at the pre-increase price. However, there isn’t much stock to go around. Consoles on their own are unavailable from Argos, and the only bundle available can only be collected from certain stores. In our case, the Argos website said the closest store with stock was almost 100 miles away from where we live in London.
If you do happen to live near an Argos store with stock, the retailer has a £569.99 bundle with the PS5 disc edition, Horizon Forbidden West, a second Dualsense controller and a Stealth gaming headset.
ShopTo has these PS5 bundles at the old, lower price
ShopTo is one of several retailers not only with the PS5 in stock, but also at the older, lower price. Although the console can’t be bought from ShopTo on its own, there are a couple of bundles available. The first is priced at £499.85 and includes the disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West.
Another bundle adds a second Dualsense controller for a total price of £559.85. ShopTo has had more bundles in the past, and consoles on their own, but these are currently out of stock.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting. Just as we thought everything was (mostly) under control with console stock levels, Sony has moved the goal posts by increasing the price of the PS5. But, so far at least, not every retailer is passing this increase on to their customers.
We now have a situation where some shops are charging the original price, while others have fallen in line with the six per cent increase brought in by Sony. So not only will we help you find a PS5, but also a console at the best price possible. As ever, we’ll be updating this live blog throughout the day with all of the latest PS5 restocking news.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty, it’s been pretty quiet in terms of new restocks, with John Lewis & Partners the only new retailer to restock the console earlier this morning.
Right now, you can buy the PS5 at its old price from ShopTo, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, EE, Scan and Box. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and while the standalone disc edition console is in stock at Very, it too costs the new, inflated price.
We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you even more live stock updates. Fingers crossed none of the retailers in stock right now hike up their prices. Catch you then!
This Box PS5 bundle is ideal for racing fans
Box’s PS5 bundle hasn’t gone up in price either, and if you’re a big racing fan, this one might be the bundle for you. The retailer is currently selling the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of F1 2022 and a Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel with a two-pedal set for £699.
The Thrustmaster landed a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, being named our best PS5 racing wheel.
The PS5 is in stock at Scan, but it’s still not worth it
Scan‘s PS5 disc edition bundle still isn’t worth the price of admission, even with the price hike. While the bundle hasn’t gone up in price since Sony increased it by £30, it still costs £50 more than it should pre-prike hike.
For transparency’s sake, you get a PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West, an extra controller, a 1TB 980 pro SSD and a Sabrent heatsink.
Why is the PS5 going up in price?
We’re in a cost-of-living crisis, and everything is going up in price, including the PS5 console. Last week, PlayStation’s CEO Jim Ryan announced the price of the console will be going up in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with the US slipping away scot-free.
The price change took effect immediately, and saw the price of the PS5 disc edition console increased by £30, from £449.99 to £479.99. The PS5 digital edition, without the disc drive was also bumped up by £30, taking the console to £389.99.
In a blog post, Ryan blamed the price increase on the “challenging global economic environment”. More below.
There’s a new, lighter PS5 console out now
Clearly, size isn’t everything. Sony has reportedly just released a lighter version of the PS5 (again, we know), but it’s still going to cost the same inflated price as it does now. Last year, Sony released a lighter console and reconfigured the machine.
Australia is again the first country to get the lighter console. According to Push Start, the digital edition console is 200g lighter, while the disc edition console is 300g lighter. Sony usually makes its consoles lighter by swapping out the components. Last year, it changed the heatsink.
Currys bundles are still being sold at their old price – for now
Bundles at Currys have just become more worth it. While it seems like the retailer has amended the prices of its PS5 disc edition console and PS5 digital edition consoles (both out of stock when bought separately), the bundles haven’t gone up in price – yet!
The cheapest disc edition bundle costs £599, and it comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. After the increase, this bundle should go up to £629.
EE has a bundle with an extra controller in stock at its old price
In a way, the price hike has helped some retailers. While EE has previously inflated its prices, right now, the mobile network hasn’t increased the bundle’s price by £30. The bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller still costs £582.
Game is selling this exact bundle for £594.97 – yep, that means it used to cost £564.97.
If you’re an EE pay-monthly customer, it might be worth getting this bundle before the price goes up. EE and Game are the only retailers selling this bundle right now.
