PS5 stock – live: Game restock available now – how to get the cheapest bundle on offer
Keep up to date with the latest drops from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Currys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Very this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.
But the situation is getting better – slowly. Throughout May, one retailer has consistently had stock of the PS5, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection joining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
PS5 stock trackers, activate
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had a fab weekend and are ready to secure yourselves a PS5.
We’ll be here all week bringing you the live restock updates as and when they happen, and hopefully finding you a console sold without any games and accessories, because nobody wants to pay over the £449 mark. We’re hoping for a Very restock this week, and Very sometimes drops standalone PS5 consoles. Let’s go hunting.
