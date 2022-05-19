The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Argos restocks digital edition bundle, and it’s just £409.99
Keep up to date with the latest drops from Very, Argos, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Argos, Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released and a year (today!) since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.
But the situation is getting better – slowly. Throughout the entire month of May, at least one retailer has consistently had stock of PS5 bundles available to buy, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection joining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
This PS5 disc bundle is also in stock at Argos
That PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West may also be in stock at certain Argos stores right now. As we mentioned earlier this morning, this bundle costs £499.99 – that’s an extra £50 for Horizon Forbidden West.
The game usually costs around £69.99, so you’re saving £20 in both instances. Keep refreshing the page or switching locations, this bundle will keep appearing and disappearing as traffic to the site increases.
This PS5 digital edition bundle is in stock at Argos and just £409.99
PS5 digital edition hunters, your time has come! Argos is currently selling a PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West for just £499.99.
As usual with Argos, this is coming in and out of stock, so keep refreshing the page or checking back periodically throughout the morning. This is the best bundle deal we’ve seen so far.
PS Direct could soon launch PS5 bundles
Bundles are coming to Sony’s official PlayStation Direct store in the US. There’s no UK listing as of now, and that’s either going to make you very sad or very indifferent, seeing as they’re the only things you can find in stock from UK retailers these days.
The PS5 restock liveblog turns one today!
Hello folks! The day has arrived. It’s time to read it and weep. A year ago today, we started tracking PS5 restocks for the first time, and believe it or not, we’re still here a year on.
Miraculously, the PS5 is still pretty much impossible to get a hold of – even more so if you’re after a standalone console. But we’ve learnt a lot over the past 365 days, so if you’re still hunting down a console, we’ve got all the intel you need to secure yourselves a console.
Let’s kick this birthday bash off with some hefty drops, shall we?
I’ve been tracking PS5 stock for a year, this is what I’ve learnt
It’s been 365 days since I first started tracking PS5 restocks. Here are all my top tips to help you secure a PS5 from major retailers like Game, Argos and more
Live blog signing off
That brings another day to a close, and we’re pleased to say that various PS5 bundles are still available at Game. There are also a couple of larger and more expensive bundles on offer at Scan and The Game Collection, giving gamers plenty of choice.
Sadly, no retailers are currently selling the console on its own, and the cheaper PS5 digital edition is proving particularly difficult to track down.
Everything we know so far about the PS5’s new VR headset
One of the most anticipated PS5 accessories is a new virtual reality headset called Playstation VR2. It was first revealed by Sony back in January 2022, at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.
Not much more is known about the headset for now. But what we do know is the PlayStation VR 2’s controllers come with built-in touch sensors and haptic feedback, much like the PS5’s dualsense controllers, and the headset also has a built-in motor to simulate feedback for a more immersive experience. Heading a virtual football will never be the same again.
Want to know more about the next-generation VR headset? Then head over to our full PSVR 2 guide.
Could Sony be getting ready to reveal more details about the PSVR 2?
Details on the Playstation VR2 have been a closely guarded secret but new information might indicate we will have some updates imminently
How to buy the three new PS5 custom console covers
Bored of the PS5’s default black and white design? Well fear not, because Sony is about to start selling three new colours of its custom console covers. The new colours are called starlight blue, galactic purple and nova pink. They will be available alongside the existing midnight black and cosmic red covers, are priced at £64.99, and will be available from Playstation.com in June.
PS5 custom console covers are coming in new galactic colours this June
The three new colours: starlight blue, galactic purple and nova pink join the existing range for both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 console.
Can you buy a PS5 directly from Sony?
Sony opened the doors to the UK branch of its online store, called PlayStation Direct, in late-2021. Since then, the website has had numerous PS5 console restocks, mostly recently on 20 April and 10 May. However, the store is currently out of stock, with no word as to when more consoles will arrive.
PS Direct had two restocks in April, so with only one happening so far in May, we’re hopeful of another landing before we head into June.
Read our review of Horizon Forbidden West for the PS5
You may have noticed that a lot of PS5 bundles, including some available from Game right now, include Horizon Forbidden West . A follow-up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, the game follows hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West, with our reviewer saying: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.”
They added: “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
