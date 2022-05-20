Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now (The Independent )

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Currys, Argos, Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, leading us to think that the shortage may be temporarily over.

Throughout the entire month of May, at least one retailer has consistently had stock of PS5 bundles available to buy, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection joining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: