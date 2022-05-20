The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game, Currys, Argos and more restocks available now
Keep up to date with the latest drops from Very, BT, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Currys, Argos, Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, leading us to think that the shortage may be temporarily over.
Throughout the entire month of May, at least one retailer has consistently had stock of PS5 bundles available to buy, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection joining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Currys has just dropped some new PS5 bundles
We’ve been predicting a Currys drop all week, and now it’s finally here. As expected, all the consoles come packaged in a bundle. They’re still pricey, but thankfully not as expensive as they were when the retailer last dropped in April. Here’s what’s on offer:
- PS5 with an extra white dualsense controller, a Razer headset, Ratchet & Clank and Lego Star Wars (£679, Currys.co.uk)
- PS5 with an extra white dualsense controller, a Razer headset, Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo 7 and Lego Star Wars (£729, Currys.co.uk)
- PS5 with an extra black dualsense controller, a Razer headset, Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo 7 and Lego Star Wars (£729, Currys.co.uk).
Is the PS5 in stock at Argos?
Argos is far less reliable than Game, but the retailer may still have some Horizon Forbidden West bundles available to buy in certain locations. The game is bundled with the PS5 disc edition console and costs £499.99.
Yesterday, Argos was selling a dirt cheap Horizon Forbidden West digital edition bundle, which cost just £409.99. It might still be in stock in certain locations, so it’s worth a look.
You can see both bundles on Argos’s landing page below.
This is the cheapest bundle in stock at Game
If you want to reliably get a PS5 bundle at its cheapest price, then we’d recommend purchasing it from Game. While it’s impossible to buy the console on its own, the retailer is selling a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West (of course) with an extra blue dualsense controller for £584.97.
There are no savings to be had in that bundle, but this is the cheapest one we’ve spotted so far (barring Argos, which is only in stock in a handful of locations).
Here’s where you can buy the PS5 today
Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Is it finally over?! The PS5 is in stock at several stores this morning. If you’re searching for a console, then you can currently buy it from Currys, Argos, Game, Scan and The Game Collection.
Granted, these are all bundles, so you’re going to be spending over £500 and more likely £600 to secure a console, but in the old days, even expensive bundles used to sell out in the blink of an eye.
Either way, we’ll be watching closely for any standalone console restocks and taking you through the cheapest bundles on each website, so keep yourselves on the blog.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
So it really does seem like the PS5 shortage is getting better. Game has pretty much been in stock for an entire month now. Granted, it’s only selling the console as part of a bundle, which deters both average customers and scalpers, but it’s still a good sign.
If you’re still searching for the standalone console, we’ll be resuming our stock hunting mission tomorrow morning. Until then, your best bet is still trying to secure one of the sub-£500 bundles from Argos. We’ll catch you all tomorrow morning! Bye bye.
When is the next Walmart PS5 restock?
We’re drowning in PS5 bundles here in the UK, but folks in the US aren’t as fortunate. There have only been three drops in the US this entire month – two at Costco and one at Sam’s Club earlier this morning.
Now it’s been revealed that Walmart is set for a restock next month. Walmart Plus. subscribers (basically Prime for Walmart shoppers) will be able to buy a PS5 from Thursday 2 June at 3 p.m ET. You won’t be able to buy the console if you’re on a free trial, however. Walmart’s not as generous as Amazon Prime.
The PS5 is in stock at BJ’s Wholesale Club for US customers
US readers, if you’re a BJ’s Wholesale Club customer, a Gran Turismo 7 PS5 disc edition bundle has just gone on sale. You need to be a member to buy the console, and also a member to see the price.
How to get a PS5 from PS Direct
With new PS5 bundles on the Horizon (Forbidden West *snigger*), you really need to ensure you’re signed up to emails from PS Direct to be in with a chance of getting one.
PS Direct runs an exclusive invitation system, opening up its store for two hours before the public. This allows all invitees to shop around for a console in peace before the rest of us zombies start banging on the glass doors. Make sure you’re all registered before the next restock.
The PS5 is back in stock at Smyths Toys
That PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West is back in stock at Smyths Toys. As with Argos, it costs £499.99.
The bundle is available for home delivery and if you pre-order it now, you should receive it within five working days. Good luck!
Why is the PS5 digital edition harder to find than the disc edition?
If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the PS5 disc edition console is far easier to buy than the digital edition.
It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles.
Watch this space though, because it could be about to get easier to secure the digital edition PS5 console. A lot of retailers have seemingly got the official digital edition bundle from PS Direct, recently discovered by serial leaker Wario64. It’s the same bundle currently in stock at Argos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.