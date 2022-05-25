The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Very, BT, Currys and John Lewis drop consoles in the biggest restock for months
Keep up to date with the latest drops from BT, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Very, BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Game and Scan. It has sold out at Asda. The PS5 is set to restock at EE next. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks in the past few weeks. has
Game has had PS5 bundles in stock for several days now, with some still available as of 24 May. Scan also still has consoles to buy, but The Game Collection has now sold out, and so too has Smyths Toys, which last had a restock on 23 May. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the bink of an eye.
Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Where can you buy a PS5 right now – cheapest to most expensive
UPDATED: 12:40PM
Right, there are so many retailers with the console in stock now, you’re probably confused about which one to go for. We’re here to help. This isn’t complete, as we’re still waiting for Very to open its virtual doors.
Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now – from cheapest to most expensive
- BT Shop: £499.99 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West
- Very: £538.97 –Ratchet & Clank and extra controller bundle
- Game: £564.97 –Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller
- John Lewis & Partners: £629.99 – disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West
- Currys: £649 – Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle
- Scan: £739.99 – disc edition bundle with games and accessories
Is Horizon Forbidden West any good?
Every single bundle in existence comes with Horizon Forbidden West, and it’s helped rocket the game up to the top of the games charts. But is it any good? It sure is.
“In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said in their review. “The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.”
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
The PS5 is now in stock at Very
Aaaand it’s here! The PS5 is now in stock at Very, and as expected the PS5 disc edition console is in stock.
These are going to sell out extremely quickly, so we’d get a move on if you just want the standalone console without any extras. It costs £449.99.
BT PS5 standalone console sells out, but this Horizon Forbidden West bundle is still in stock
The standalone disc edition console has now sold out at the BT Shop. It’s still selling the PS5 for the cheapest price, however. You can currently get a PS5 disc edition bundle with a digital download code of Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99 – that’s £20 cheaper than usual. BT Broadband customers only.
When will we be able to leave the Very waiting room?
As Asda sells out, we’re still waiting for Very to blow the bloody doors off. The retailer has kept us all in this waiting room pen since about 9am. It usually opens the doors between 10am and 11am, so we’re not sure why it’s taking so long this time round.
BT has just dropped standalone PS5 consoles
Hunting down the standalone disc or digital edition consoles? The BT Shop had both in stock, but the digital edition has already sold out.
As always you’ll need to be a BT Broadband customer to get your hands on an access code. If you are a BT Broadband customer (or know someone who is), head over to the MyBT portal and sign in. Navigate to the “Your Offers” section to find the PS5 access code.
Currys PS5 stock is now live
Those pricey PS5 bundles at Currys have just come back into stock. The cheapest PS5 bundle at the retailer costs £649, and it comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a Razer gaming headset and an extra controller.
The PS5 is now in stock at the BT Shop
And another one joins the pack. The PS5 is now in stock at the BT Shop. As always, you’ll need to be a BT Broadband customer to get your hands on this drop.
Sadly, it doesn’t seem like any standalone consoles are available. The cheapest bundle costs £499.99 and comes with Horizon Forbidden West.
You need an access code,, which can be retrieved from your MyBT portal.
These are the PS5 bundles in stock at Studio
Studio currently has two PS5 disc edition bundles in stock, but the retailer has currently paused its queue. This either means it’s waiting for traffic to die down or the bundles have already sold out.
A PS5 disc edition consle bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and an extra dualsense controller costs £619.99 (Studio.co.uk)
Another cheaper bundle comes with Gran Turismo 7 and a white dualsense controller. This one costs £569.99 (Studio.co.uk).
Asda PS5 bundle is still in stock
The standalone PS5 disc edition console flew off Asda’s shelves as expected, but the retailer still has one bundle available to buy.
It comes with Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 and costs £579.99. If it shows as out of stock, hit the refresh button and it should reappear.
