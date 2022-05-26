The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: EE, BT, John Lewis and Currys restocks available now – buy the console at the best price
Keep up to date with the latest drops from BT, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE, the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Game. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.
Game has had PS5 bundles in stock for several weeks now, with some still available as of 26 May. This week, we’ve seen one of the biggest drops on record, with eight retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye.
Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
The cheapest place to buy a PS5 is still the BT Shop
As always, BT Broadband customers still have all the luck in the world, with the BT Shop remaining the best (and cheapest) place to find a PS5 console right now.
While all the standalone consoles sold out within half an hour yesterday morning, the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West is still in stock, and costs £499.99 – you won’t find it cheaper anywhere else currently. You’re essentially getting the game for £20 less than normal.
To get an access code, head over to your MyBT portal, log in, scroll down to the “Your Offers” section and click on the PS5.You can also register your interest on the BT website.
The PS5 is now in stock at EE
And there it is! The PS5 is now in stock at EE. There are three bundles in stock right now. You need to be an EE pay monthly customer on a 12-month or longer contract to buy any of the three.
The cheapest is a disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller, which costs £52 per month over the course of 11 months, with a £10 up-front fee. So it’s £582 all together. There are also more expensive bundles with charging stations and other accessories in stock too.
G’morning PS5 hunters
Hello PS5 seekers and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Whew, yesterday was a wild one, wasn’t it? We saw eight different retailers restock the console, including BT, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Game, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio.
Yes, really! If you missed it yesterday, fret not. The console is still in stock at four of those retailers this morning. We’ll be going through each one throughout the day, telling you which bundle deal is the cheapest – yep, there are no standalone consoles left to buy. Stick around! We’ve got your back.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
What a day! The PS5 has been in stock at eight different retailers today, with six new retailers dropping the console this morning. Is the shortage about to come to an end?
We’ve got our fingers crossed. Sadly, only three retailers dropped the standalone disc console today – Very, BT Shop and Asda – they all sold out within an hour, including the digital edition console from BT. Still on the hunt? We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you even more restock updates as they happen. Chat to you all tomorrow!
Where can you buy a PS5 right now – cheapest to most expensive
UPDATED: 17:00PM
The PS5 has now sold out at Asda, Very and Studio, but it is still in stock at five more retailers right now. Here is a list of which retailers are in stock, from cheapest to most expensive.
Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now – from cheapest to most expensive
- BT Shop: £499.99 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West
- Game: £564.97 – Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller
- John Lewis & Partners: £629.99 – disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West
- Currys: £649 –Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle
- Scan: £739.99 – disc edition bundle with games and accessories
GameStop will be dropping the PS5 this weekend
US readers, this one is for you. Matt Swider of The Shortcut has just leaked the next GameStop restock. It will be taking place on Saturday 28 May in stores nationwide.
It will take place whenever your store usually opens – so between 9am and 12pm. You’ll need a GameStop premium membership to buy the console.
‘Sniper Elite 5' review
Sniper Elite 5 is one of the biggest titles coming to the PS5 and PCthis spring, complete with new multiplayer features as well as returning mechanics that made the series a firm favourite with stealth game fans. We’ve been playing it for a while and our gaming writer has delievered his verdict
“With its large and well executed environments, Sniper Elite 5 is a strong follow up to 2017’s previous entry in the series, with a healthy balance of open-ended approaches and a clear direction,” our writer said in their review. “Maps are large enought to revisit and rediscover new areas as well as acting as an endless playground to perform trick shots and discover its secrets.”
Read the full Sniper Elite 5 review below:
Sniper Elite 5 review: A worthy addition to Xbox Game Pass
Sniper Elite 5 is the latest installment in the hit stealth franchise. Here’s what we thought of its gameplay, multiplayer, maps and more
Is Horizon Forbidden West any good?
Every single bundle in existence comes with Horizon Forbidden West, and it’s helped rocket the game up to the top of the games charts. But is it any good? It sure is.
“In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said in their review. “The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.”
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
