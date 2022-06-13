The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Game, EE, BT Shop, Studio and Scan. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.
Wipe your eyes and blink several times. It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.
Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.
Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
This Studio PS5 bundle costs £629.99 and comes with 'Gran Turismo 7’
And finally, we’ve got Studio, who is currently selling this PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a midnight black dualsense controller for £629.99. Both games appear in our round-up of the best PS5 games, so it’s nowhere near a bad deal.
The PS5 is in stock at Scan
The PS5 is in stock at Scan. But it costs a lot, so take a deep breath. The retailer is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console bundled with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, a midnight black dualsense controller and a 1TB WD SN850 SSD with a Sabrent Heatsink for an eye-watering £703.99 (Scan.co.uk).
It costs a lot, but that internal SSD with the heatsink is worth it, giving you more space for PS5 games. For more on the WD SSD, have a read of our round-up of the best PS5 accessories below.
The cheap PS5 bundle has returned to the BT Shop
BT has just restocked the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West (£499.99, Bt.com), once again making it the cheapest bundle on offer from any retailer right now.
If you’re after a console and are a BT Broadband customer, this is the bundle to buy as it offers the best value for money.
The PS5 is in stock at EE, but don’t buy it
EE probably offers the worst value for money when it comes to buying a PS5, but we highlight every restock here on the blog. The retailer is currently selling a PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller for £582 – spread out over 11 months.
EE’s parent company BT is currently selling this same bundle for £549.97, while Game is currently selling it for £579.97. You also have to be an EE customer to buy the PS5 bundle at the retailer, adding another hurdle you don’t need.
BT Shop offers the best PS5 deal in terms of value for money
It’s been in stock for three weeks now, and it’s still in stock today. While the BT Shop‘s cheapest PS5 bundle has now sold out, the retailer still offers the best deal in terms of value for money.
BT is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console along with Horizon Forbidden West and a charging station (£524.97, Bt.com).
Essentially, you pay £5 more than the Game bundle below and receive a charging station. Bad news? You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the bundle. To get an access code, log-in to My BT, scroll down to the “Your Offers” section and click the PS5.
The PS5 is in stock at Game
Game has just restocked the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West. But it’s not selling the official bundle from Sony with the Forbidden West game as a digital download code.
Nuh-uh, you’ll be getting the physical game – that does mean you’ll have to cough up an extra £20 (£519.98, Game.co.uk) however. There are of course more expensive bundles available, which are being sold with other games and more accessories.
PS5 stock trackers, activate
Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another week of PS5 console stock tracking here at The Independent. We hope you all had a glorious weekend and are ready to hunt down some cheap PS5 bundle deals and drops of the standalone console.
Throughout the week, we’ll be bringing you live updates of where you can buy the PS5, as well as details on the next rumoured restocks. Stay tuned for all the action.
