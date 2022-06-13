Liveupdated1655117073

PS5 stock – live: Game, EE and BT restocks available now – get the best deal on the console

Keep up to date with the latest restocks from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Argos and more

Alex Lee
Monday 13 June 2022 11:44
This is where you can buy the elusive console today

(The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Game, EE, BT Shop, Studio and Scan. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.

Wipe your eyes and blink several times. It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game,  EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

1655116850

This Studio PS5 bundle costs £629.99 and comes with 'Gran Turismo 7’

And finally, we’ve got Studio, who is currently selling this PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a midnight black dualsense controller for £629.99. Both games appear in our round-up of the best PS5 games, so it’s nowhere near a bad deal.

Buy now from Studio

Alex Lee13 June 2022 11:40
1655115050

The PS5 is in stock at Scan

The PS5 is in stock at Scan. But it costs a lot, so take a deep breath. The retailer is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console bundled with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, a midnight black dualsense controller and a 1TB WD SN850 SSD with a Sabrent Heatsink for an eye-watering £703.99 (Scan.co.uk).

It costs a lot, but that internal SSD with the heatsink is worth it, giving you more space for PS5 games. For more on the WD SSD, have a read of our round-up of the best PS5 accessories below.

Buy now from Scan

Alex Lee13 June 2022 11:10
1655113250

The cheap PS5 bundle has returned to the BT Shop

(BT)

BT has just restocked the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West (£499.99, Bt.com), once again making it the cheapest bundle on offer from any retailer right now.

If you’re after a console and are a BT Broadband customer, this is the bundle to buy as it offers the best value for money.

Buy now from BT

Alex Lee13 June 2022 10:40
1655111450

The PS5 is in stock at EE, but don’t buy it

EE probably offers the worst value for money when it comes to buying a PS5, but we highlight every restock here on the blog. The retailer is currently selling a PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller for £582 – spread out over 11 months.

EE’s parent company BT is currently selling this same bundle for £549.97, while Game is currently selling it for £579.97. You also have to be an EE customer to buy the PS5 bundle at the retailer, adding another hurdle you don’t need.

Buy now from EE

Buy now from Game

Buy now from BT

Alex Lee13 June 2022 10:10
1655109616

BT Shop offers the best PS5 deal in terms of value for money

(BT)

It’s been in stock for three weeks now, and it’s still in stock today. While the BT Shop‘s cheapest PS5 bundle has now sold out, the retailer still offers the best deal in terms of value for money.

BT is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console along with Horizon Forbidden West and a charging station (£524.97, Bt.com).

Essentially, you pay £5 more than the Game bundle below and receive a charging station. Bad news? You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the bundle. To get an access code, log-in to My BT, scroll down to the “Your Offers” section and click the PS5.

Buy now from BT

Alex Lee13 June 2022 09:40
1655108116

The PS5 is in stock at Game

(Game)

Game has just restocked the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West. But it’s not selling the official bundle from Sony with the Forbidden West game as a digital download code.

Nuh-uh, you’ll be getting the physical game – that does mean you’ll have to cough up an extra £20 (£519.98, Game.co.uk) however. There are of course more expensive bundles available, which are being sold with other games and more accessories.

Buy now from Game

Alex Lee13 June 2022 09:15
1655106500

PS5 stock trackers, activate

Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another week of PS5 console stock tracking here at The Independent. We hope you all had a glorious weekend and are ready to hunt down some cheap PS5 bundle deals and drops of the standalone console.

Throughout the week, we’ll be bringing you live updates of where you can buy the PS5, as well as details on the next rumoured restocks. Stay tuned for all the action.

Alex Lee13 June 2022 08:48

