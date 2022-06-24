The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game, BT and Studio restocks available now – find the best deal on the console
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from AO, Very, Currys and more
Update 24 June: The PS5 is in stock at Game and for BT Broadband customers at the BT Shop. It is also in stock at Hughes, Studio, Base and The Game Collection. Read on for more information.
Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.
Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop and several independent retailers being in stock for much of the last few weeks.
Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
- Here’s everything you need to know about the PSVR 2
- PlayStation announces ‘all-new PlayStation Plus’ service this June
- Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order
- PS Plus June 2022: Download God of War for free this month
- 16 best PS5 games for every kind of player
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Game (basically) also has the cheapest PS5 bundle available
OK, if you want to be technical about it, it’s a penny more expensive than BT‘s bundle, but buying the bundle from Game is a million times easier – you don’t need to be a BT Broadband customer or a Game Reward Elite customer or anything. You can just click that lovely “Buy now” button without any fuss.
Plus you’ve got more options. The retailer is currently selling the PS5 console with Horizon Forbidden West and either a midnight black dualsense controller or a white one (£549.98, Game.co.uk).
You can view the rest of the console bundles on Game’s bundles page.
The cheapest PS5 bundle available today is at the BT Shop
So it seems like the BT Shop‘s cheapest PS5 bundle, which contained a Horizon Forbidden West download code has now sold out, but the retailer still has another package going, and it’s still the cheapest – just.
The retailer is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console with an extra white dualsense controller and a copy of Horizon Forbidden West (£549.97, Bt.com).
If you’re not a BT Broadband customer (you need to be one to buy the console), then it’s only cheaper than Game’s cheapest bundle by a penny. But a saving is a saving.
PS5 stock trackers, activate
Good morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday. Welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog, where we’ve made it our mission to secure each and every one of you a PS5 console (with the best deal).
Currently, the PS5 is in stock at six different retailers. You can currently buy a PS5 from Game, the BT Shop, Hughes, Studio, Base and The Game Collection, but as always, all the consoles are being bundled with games and accessories, bumping up the price. Looking for something cheaper or a standalone console? Stick around, we’ll be here all day bringing you the latest.
PlayStation stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us for another day, we hope you’ve managed to grab a PlayStation 5 using our timely advice and expert insights. Oh, that sound you hear? That’s the gentle patting of our own backs.
Before we go, please enjoy this recap digestif of sorts. The PS5 is in stock at Game (check a few similar bundles if the one you want isn’t available) and for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is also in stock at Hughes, Studio and The Game Collection.
Still holding out for a solo console with no frills or accessories? Then join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search all over again.
Until then!
Sign up to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct
Gamers in the UK can register their interest for a chance to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct, Sony’s official storefront for consoles and accessories. If chosen, you’ll get early access to buy the console before anyone else.
All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9.30am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am.
When will Amazon restock the PS5?
Amazon restocked the PS5 as recently as Tuesday, so we don’t expect to see more consoles any time soon. There’s still a chance we might get another drop before all of the Amazon Prime Day fun kicks off on 12 July.
Amazon Prime Day early deals are here
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
We don’t expect we’ll see discounts on the console, but we recommend adding the PS5 to your wish list now so that you can check out easily when it comes in stock.
Do I need an extra dualsense controller?
They’re sold out now, but bundles at the likes of ShopTo and Game usually come with an extra dualsense controller in the box, but do you really need one?
Local multiplayer is obviously the main reason to get hold of a second pad. It’s essential if you’re hoping to play some two-player games such as It Takes Two, one of our favourite games on the PS5.
But even if you’re only playing with yourself, it’s handy to have a second controller that can be swapped out and charged when the battery starts to get low.
In our review we said: “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.”
Read our full guide on the best PS5 accessories to find out more.
13 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
The PS5 is in stock at Game
Game has restocked its PS5 bundles.
The cheapest PS5 bundle comes with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller for £579.98.
Sold out? Try one of Game’s other PS5 bundles.
When could Currys restock the PS5?
If you’re hoping to pick up a new PS5 from Currys, then you’re going to have to sit tight a little while longer. The console is defiantly out of stock.
Based on previous restocking patterns, we expect Currys to have more PS5 consoles arriving soon. The retailer tends to receive more stock once per month.
Like so many other stores, Currys loves a bundle. By tacking accessories and games on to the console, retailers can repel scalpers and extend the lifespan of a restock.
