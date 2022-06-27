The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: ShopTo restock available now – how to buy the console
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from AO, Very, Currys and more
Update 27 June: The PS5 is in stock at ShopTo and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. It has sold out at Base and Studio. The PS5 could restock at Currys, Very and Game this week. Read on for more information.
Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.
Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop and several independent retailers being in stock for much of the last few weeks.
Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
The PS5 is now in stock at ShopTo
Finally, another retailer has restocked the PS5! The console is now in stock at ShopTo. There is a queue at the moment. so you might have a little wait, but be patient because you could finally secure a console.
Both the digital edition console with Horizon Forbidden West (£509.85, Shopto.net) and the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West (£499.85, Shopto.net) are in stock. Both will sell out fast.
When could Argos restock the PS5?
While Argos doesn’t have the most PS5-friendly website, with consoles being difficult to search for, it has been having a lot of restocks over the last few months, so we wouldn’t be surprised if there is another drop sometime this week.
Argos last restocked the console on 16 June, with bundles selling out on 22 June. We often see the Horizon Forbidden West bundle go in stock at Argos, so keep your eyes peeled if that one takes your fancy.
How to get a BT pS5 access code
So, the PS5 is currently only available to buy at the BT Shop this morning, but unlike most products on the BT Shop’s website, you can’t just buy it by navigating to the retailer’s website. You have to fit the company’s narrow criteria of being a BT Broadband customer.
Still, while it’s annoying for some, it’s a nice way to reward its customers. To get a BT PS5 access code and purchase the bundle, navigate to the MyBT portal, scroll down to the “Your offers” section and click on the PS5.
When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5?
Smyths Toys usually only restocks once every four weeks, with the latest drop taking place on Friday 10 June, when it released new standalone disc and digital edition consoles.
It took a departure from this restock pattern in May, however, when it dropped a whopping four times. It sadly seems to have returned to its usual once a month in June though, but there’s a chance we could see more consoles restock before the month is up. We’ll let you know the minute we get even a whiff of a Smyths Toys restock.
When could Game restock the PS5?
Game is almost definitely going to restock the PS5 again this week. The retailer frequently takes its bundles down over the weekend then puts them back online on Monday or Tuesday.
We reckon that Game does this because it doesn’t have anyone manning the machine over the weekend, so the system might accidentally let customers buy a bundle, even if it has actually already sold out.
Before Game pulled the bundles from its site, the cheapest one available cost £549.98, and came with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller.
When could the PS5 restock at Very?
Very has been getting a number of console shipments over the last few months. It restocked twice in April, twice in May and so far, three times in June. We’re hopefully going to see another Very restock sometime this week, seeing as it hasn’t had consoles available to buy since 17 June.
The restocks have also been lasting longer, too, with a drop on Tuesday 14 June lasting for four days before selling out. Keep your eyes peeled for a Very restock, because it’s often the best place to buy a standalone console at the recommended retail price (£449.99), and it foten sells the digital edition console on its own (£359.99).
Currys could restock the PS5 this week
And Base has sold out now, too, meaning the only place you can buy a PS5 this morning is from the BT Shop. Fret not though, we’re hoping to see more retailers restock the console this week, including Currys.
Currys last restocked the console on Wednesday 25 May, with bundles selling out on Friday 10 June. The retailer has been restocking more frequently since mid-April, so we’re hopefully going to see another drop from the retailer sometime this week.
Bundles at Currys won’t be cheap. however. They often cost £640 and above, so we hope you’ve budgeted.
The PS5 sells out at Studio
After being in stock for most of June, the Horizon Forbidden West disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a copy of Gran Turismo 7 has now sold out. That means that there are only two retailers with the console in stock right now, and they aren’t the most appealing retailers.
You’ve got the BT Shop – who has a cheap PS5 bundle available to buy, but locks its restocks to BT Broadband customers – and Base, who has one of the most expensive bundles we’ve ever seen.
This is the fewest number of retailers selling the PS5 console we’ve seen this whole month, so we’re hoping we aren’t going back to the dark ages of not being able to easily buy a PS5 bundle.
The PS5 is in stock at BT
We’ve been reporting this one for over a month now, and we’re still doing it this morning, because as has become common, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop, and it still has the cheapest PS5 bundle around.
While the main Horizon Forbidden West bundle has sold out, the retailer is still stocking the disc edition console with the Forbidden West game and an extra controller, necessary for multiplayer local play on the sofa. It costs £549.87. Bad news? You need to be a BT Broadband customer to get an access code, which can be found on your MyBT portal.
Where can you buy the PS5 right now?
Gooooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you had a grand weekend and are ready to secure yourselves a PS5 at the best possible price.
It seems like a lot of the retailers with the PS5 in stock on Friday either sold out or unlisted their consoles – Game, for instance, typically takes its bundles down over the weekend, then puts them back online on Monday or Tuesday. So where can you buy a PS5 right now?
