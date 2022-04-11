The console could finally start restocking this week (The Independent)

UPDATE: Very, Game and Argos could restock the PS5 this week. Read on for more information.

Easter is almost upon us. The birds are singing, the bunnies are hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February, we saw two restocks last week from PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, finally kicking off the restocks in April. That’s not many, but this is set to be a big week, so buckle in.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

