PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Very and Argos restocks available now, here’s how to get one
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more
Update 22 July: The PS5 is in stock at PlayStation Direct, Game, Very and the BT Shop. The digital edition console is in stock at some branches of Argos, with disc edition bundles available too. It could restock at Smyths Toys soon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
The PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PS Direct
We’ve just got through the queue and it looks like the standalone PS5 disc edition console (£449.99, Playstation.com) and the PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West are currently in stock at PlayStation Direct!
The standalone disc edition console is going to sell out fast, so if that’s what you want, now’s the time to get it. As ever, you need your PSN credentials at hand.
It’s your last day to get six months of Apple TV+ for free if you have a PS5
If you’ve just bagged yourself a PS5 this week, then we’d recommend hopping onto your console, navigating to the PlayStation Store and downloading the Apple TV+ app today.
Apple is currently giving away a free six-month free trial to PS5 owners who signs in with their Apple ID on the Apple TV+ app on the PS5. This offer ends today, so if you haven’t had a chance to redeem it and get your free six months of Apple TV+ and your fix of Ted Lasso and Severance, get a move on.
The PS5 is now in stock at PS Direct
The PS5 is now in stock at PlayStation Direct. There is a waiting room at the moment, so you’ve still got time to get in there before the buying gets started.
Luckily, it’s not first come first serve like a lot of other retailers. You get given a random unique ID in the waiting room, meaning you don’t know what position in the queue you’ll be in when the consoles drop. Take that, scalpers!
PS5 disc edition bundles are in stock at Game
Game is traditionally one of the more expensive retailers when it comes to PS5 disc edition bundles, but it seems like the retailer has learnt a few lessons over the months. The retailer frequently fails to sell out with these, so it’s swapped to some cheaper options.
You can currently buy a PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and a controller case, starting at £514.98 if you opt for the white controller. The starlight blue controller is £5 more, and you can also get a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West. The standalone console is not in stock, despite it showing up on Game’s website.
PlayStation Direct is set to restock the PS5 this morning
The PS5 is set to restock at PlayStation Direct this morning at around 11am. We’re hoping to see standalone disc and digital consoles drop online, so keep your eyes peeled.
Before the console drops online, make sure you have your PSN credentials at hand and also your credit card details. PS Direct uses a waiting room system, so you’ll have 20 minutes to get in line before the buying gets started.
PS5 bundles are in stock at BT
It’s been in stock for over three months now and it’s still in stock today. Yep, PS5 bundles are still in stock at the BT Shop. Like Very, there are PS5 disc edition bundles with Horizon Forbidden West (£499.99, Bt.com) available to buy.
`BT’s also selling a second bundle with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller for two-player play (£549.97, Bt.com).
So why has BT had so much stock for so long? Well, it’s probably because you have to be a BT Broadband subscriber in order to buy a PS5 bundle from its website. If you don’t have an access code, you simply can’t add it to your basket.
Very has the cheapest PS5 disc edition bundle in stock
Alas, the standalone disc edition consoles have sold out at Very, but you’ve still got your pick of Horizon Forbidden West bundles. The cheapest costs £499.99 and just comes with a digital download code of the Forbidden West game.
It’s a pre-order though, so you’ll have to wait a while for your console to arrive, but it’s currently the cheapest and easiest place to buy a disc edition console right now. Pre-orders will be shipped out on 12 August and you can get free click and collect delivery.
Argos restocks the disc and digital edition consoles
As well as a digital edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Argos has just restocked a new PS5 disc edition bundle, and it’s an expensive one.
You get a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, an second white dualsense controller and a Stealth C6-100 gaming headset (£569.99, Argos.co.uk). The digital edition bundle is cheaper (£409.99, Argos.co.uk), but can only be found in a select few regional branches.
G’morning PS5 hunters
Good morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday. We’re back for a final day of PS5 stock tracking action this week. If you’re searching for Sony’s next-gen console, we’ll be here all day helping you secure one.
Live blog signing off
That brings another day to a close, and we’re pleased to report that PS5 stock remains available at Game, Very, BT Shop and Argos. There are slightly fewer options available than this time yesterday, as a couple of Dualsense colour options have sold out at Game. But otherwise, it’s not a bad situation.
Buying the PS5 on its own is still tricky though, and anyone wanting a console by itself will probably have to wait until PS Direct has its next restock.
As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news as soon as we have it.
