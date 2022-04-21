The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock – live: Very restock is available now – how to get a console
Keep up to date with the latest drops of Sony’s next gen gaming console
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Very and Scan after selling out at Studio. Read on for more information.
With Easter over for another year, leaving only piles of chocolate egg wrappers in its wake, we’re still on the hunt for PS5s – and finding restocked consoles is still as tricky as ever. It has been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now approaching the end of the month, and for the last couple of weeks the situation has slowly improved, with PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very, AO and more. Let’s hope that these drops continue as we speed towards May.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Is ‘Gran Turismo 7’ any good?
It seems like the only bundle left at Very is the one with Gran Turismo 7 and an extra dualsense controller (£579.27, Very.co.uk), but is it worth it?
It gained a solid 8/10 in our review of the game, with our writer praising the rewarding gaming experience. “Mastering a track with a newly tuned car feels good and well earned. Lack of true ray-tracing will disappoint some PS5 owners looking to show off their console, and the menu systems are pretty drab at times, but when racing, there’s little else quite like it,” they said.
Gran Turismo 7 review: Unbeatable racing experience, disappointing PS5 ray tracing
We review the Gran Turismo 7 game for PS4 and PS5 ahead of its 4 March launch. From price to gameplay, here’s everything you need to know about the racers dream
The PS5 is now in stock at Very
Aaaaand it’s here! The PS5 is now in stock at Very for a second time this week. There doesn’t seem to be any standalone consoles available, but there are Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 bundles on sale.
IS Very going to drop the PS5 again today?
The alarm bells just went off at Very Towers, with the product listing for the PS5 literally going live on the website for a few seconds before being taken down.
There are two scenarios here – Very’s been a bit too trigger happy with the live button, or there aren’t actually any consoles available and it was just a false alarm. We’ll keep an eye out either way and let you know if anything changes.
Is John Lewis about to restock the PS5?
John Lewis & Partners may be gearing up for a restock soon. The retailer appears to be messing about with its website but hasn’t actually set any stock live.
An “add to basket” button has just appeared underneath one PS5 disc edition bundle, containing Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller (£579.99, Johnlewis.com). When you try and add it to your basket, however, you get an out of stock message.
When could Amazon restock the PS5?
We were expecting Amazon to restock the PS5 yesterday morning, but a drop never materialised. Amazon almost always restocks consoles on a Wednesday at around 9.30am.
Because we didn’t see a drop yesterday morning, we’re expecting consoles to arrive at the online retailer next week on Wednesday 27 April instead, just before the end of the month. As usual, expect this to be a drop exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can get a 30-day free trial if you aren’t already signed up to Prime.
The PS5 is now in stock at Scan
Scan? We barely even know her, but she’s just dropped stock!
We last saw a Scan drop on 9 September via the live chat system. Yes – you literally had to start a live chat and ask one of the support agents to order you a console to get one.
It’s a lot easier to secure a PS5 this time round, but the bundles are incredibly expensive, matching the bundles at Currys from last week.
You’ve got the PlayStation 5 disc edition console with Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and a 1TB WD SN850 SSD with a Sabrent Heatsink (£759.98, Scan.co.uk) or a PlayStation 5 digital edition console with a pulse 3D wireless headset, an extra dualsense controller, a charging station and a 1TB SSD with a heatsink (£779.99, Scan.co.uk).
G’morning!
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Blimey has it been a busy week for restocks so far, with drops at Very, Game and PlayStation Direct all taking place yesterday morning.
Live blog signing off
What a day! We had started to lose hope that many more PS5 restocks would land this month, but today more than restored our faith in the retail gods’ ability to deliver. This morning saw restocks from Game, Very and PlayStation Direct in quick succession, but with only a single bundle remaining at Very by the end of the working day.
The Amazon restock we were hoping for hasn’t yet materialised, but hopefully any gamers waiting for that have been able to buy a PS5 from somewhere else instead.
As ever, we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news from right across the UK.
The PS5 is still available at Very (just)
Very was one of three retailers to offer fresh PS5 stock this morning. But as the day draws to a close, the Very website has just one console bundle remaining. Priced at £579.27, it includes the PS5 disc edition, plus Gran Turismo 7 and an additional Dualsense controller.
The PS5 is now sold out again at Game
As we bring today’s live blog into land we’ve just spotted that the PS5 is now out of stock again at Game. Several console bundles were available for pre-order earlier today, ahead of shipping out to customers later this month, but now the all-too-familiar ‘out of stock’ signs are back.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.