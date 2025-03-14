I’ve been drinking kombucha for years and it’s transformed my gut health – here’s how

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Before 2025 was named the year of the health drink, before matcha lattes became a status symbol and before anyone was talking about their gut microbiome in polite company, there was kombucha. A slightly fizzy vinegary drink made from fermented black or green tea – it’s the original gut health potion.

Back in 2010, Lindsay Lohan made headlines for drinking it, it’s been cited as a wonder beverage responsible for lowering inflammation, treating hypertension and supporting a healthy immune system (though more studies are needed to support these claims), and it’s packed with probiotics – the most talked about gut-health supplements of all time.

The star of the show is a slimy disc of living bacteria called the SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), also called a “mushroom” or “mother”, which causes a simple blend of tea and sugar to ferment. It might sound gross, but trust me, this floating gel of active cultures can do some heavy lifting and it’s been around for a long time.

Post-fermentation, kombucha contains vitamin C, B6 and B12, thiamin, acetic acid, and lactic acid, and depending on how long it’s been fermented, small levels of sugar and alcohol. The level of carbonation will also depend on the length of the brew. Personally, I prefer a stripped-back organic kombucha with a gentle level of fizz and no added sugars (one of my go-to brands is Equinox, with its raspberry and elderflower taking the top spot in my review of the best gut health drinks). But, if a sweet cola flavouring is more up your street, you can find that too, thanks to the “booch boom”.

What is kombucha?

“Kombucha actually dates back more than 2000 years,” explains clinical nutritionist Claire Johnson. But there isn’t much of a clear origin story. There are some tales about it originating in China, Korea, Russia and Germany where it was consumed as a folk medicine and “elixir of life”.

In the 1960s, a Swiss research project confirmed the health benefits of drinking kombucha, giving it a commercial boost, and in the eighties and nineties, kombucha became more popular as the HIV/AIDS epidemic led many people to search for answers in alternative health and nutrition – it was hoped that the drink could increase T-cell counts and support compromised immunity.

Later its commercial fermentation process came under closer scrutiny due to the drink being more alcoholic than intended. Officials were concerned kids might be drinking the “non-alcoholic” beverage and it was removed from the shelves of Whole Foods and more tightly regulated. Kombucha contains trace elements of alcohol but you shouldn’t be finding anything higher than 0.5 per cent ABV on the shelves of your local health food store these days.

In the aughts, it was favoured by the same bougie health crowd that swapped cow’s milk for soya and did juice cleanses. Both trends have since fallen from grace but kombucha lives on due to its powerful probiotic content. I’ve been drinking it for a decade and I am fully convinced of the benefits.

Now that it’s cool to care for your gut, the kombucha market has exploded and there are tons of gut health drinks to choose from. Not all are created equal and with so many different varieties and flavours available it can be hard to know which is the healthiest and the most ethical to consume – there are varying practices and standards for tea harvesting after all and consuming sugar every day isn’t exactly good for you.

Any brand of fermented tea is guaranteed to be better for your skin, digestive health and immune function than a sugary soda or a cup of tea with two sugars. But it’s worth keeping an eye on the label for high sugar content and artificial flavourings.

I’ve tried every brand and style, from fizzy soda-style cans and gently sparkling bottles marketed to the sober curious to powdered kombucha sachets. My favourite blends have always been unflavoured or flavoured with minimal natural ingredients, such as ginger and the cloudier, siltier and more tangy the better. I’ve also always favoured a glass bottle so brands like Equinox and LA Brewery have been my go-to for years.

Kombucha health benefits

“There are several types of kombucha, including traditional flavours like ginger, lemon and berry, and those infused with herbs, spices, or even superfoods like turmeric or matcha,” explains Johnson. “The healthiest kombucha is typically one with minimal added sugar and made with high-quality ingredients. Opting for raw, unpasteurised kombucha is often considered the best choice since it retains the beneficial probiotics.”

Johnson points out that a good-quality kombucha should have a clean, vibrant taste with a balance of tartness and sweetness. “Look for one that is raw and unpasteurised, as it will have the most active probiotics. Avoid kombucha with high sugar content and check for brands that use organic ingredients. The ingredient list should be simple, with tea, sugar, and the SCOBY (or live bacteria) as the main components,” she advises.

Of course, any health drink is usually more expensive than a cheap can of soda. Just the other day I sampled a variety of wellness mocktails in glass bottles that cost an eye-watering £5 each. But you can find affordable kombucha, you just have to know what to look for. Rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson’s kombucha brand One Living (pack of 12, £14.17, Amazon.co.uk) was voted one of the most affordable in my review of the best. But of course, you can make your own kombucha at home – all you need is a SCOBY to get started and you can take this from a shop-bought bottle of booch.

Drinking kombucha in place of sugary drinks like juice and in the evenings in place of wine has totally transformed my gut health over the years. Unlike kefir, it’s not something I can ever start the day with because I find fizzy drinks way too intense in the mornings. Usually, I drink kombucha twice or three times a week with my lunch or in the evenings. I find that the vinegary flavour wakes up my tastebuds and that my stomach feels happier throughout the week – similarly, it acts as a great pick-me-up. It’s also dairy-free, so if you’re missing out on live bacteria from foods like yoghurt and kefir, this fermented drink is a sound replacement.

Over the years, kombucha has helped me cut down on drinks that upset my gut – like those high in sugar and alcohol. Though you might not realise it, the more sugary drinks you consume, the more you’re feeding harmful bacteria in your stomach and allowing it to outnumber friendly bacteria. This can lead to digestive issues, skin issues, heightened inflammation and low mood.

In fact, when I spoke with Millie Mackintosh about her new book Bad Drunk, we agreed that kombucha is one of the best drinks out there for anyone looking to cut down on or swerve alcohol. Its ability to give you a buzz is down to the caffeine content. There’s not a huge amount as the fermentation process reduces the caffeine from the tea, however, the combination of a small amount of caffeine, a sparkling mouthfeel and a zingy tangy flavour really is the perfect way to freshen your senses.

Johnson notes that if you’re sensitive to caffeine or alcohol, it might be best to start by consuming kombucha in moderation and seeing how you get on. She explains that “for most people, a moderate amount, such as half a cup to a cup per day, can be enough to experience benefits. However, it can vary based on individual gut health and tolerance. Starting small and gradually increasing the amount can help prevent any digestive discomfort. Remember, kombucha does contain sugar, so we should take our overall sugar intake into consideration too.”

Kombucha can be a great addition to a balanced diet and has made me feel brilliant over the years. However, Johnson notes that like any other fermented food, drink, or supplement, it’s not a cure-all. “While we have mounting evidence to support the benefits of probiotics for gut health and overall health, we don't have too much evidence specifically around kombucha. It’s best enjoyed as part of a varied and nutrient-rich diet due to its high probiotic content, but with this in mind, it’s best to start slowly,” she says.

