The Ultimate EV Charging Guide: How to charge anywhere without breaking the bank

Electric cars are fast becoming a familiar sight on UK roads, and for good reason. They’re smooth to drive, cheap to run and increasingly straightforward to live with day to day. Charging is often the biggest talking point for first-time EV drivers, but once you understand the basics, it quickly becomes second nature.

While charging doesn’t look exactly like pulling into a petrol station, the principle is the same: you top up when it suits you, whether that’s overnight at home, during a coffee break, or while stretching your legs on a longer journey. In fact, many drivers find EV charging fits more naturally around their routine than traditional refuelling ever did.

Range confidence, built in

Modern electric cars are designed to make range management easy. Most models offer real-world ranges that comfortably cover everyday driving, and many include built-in navigation systems that highlight available charging points along your route. That means you can plan ahead without overthinking it, and often combine charging with something you’d be doing anyway, like stopping for lunch or a comfort break.

The UK’s public charging network has grown rapidly to support this shift. There are now more than 90,000 public chargers nationwide, with new ones being installed every 29 minutes, according to government data. Whether you’re driving locally or heading further afield, charging options are far more visible and accessible than they were just a few years ago.

Paying for public charging, made simple

Public charging has also become much easier to use. While some chargers still require an app, particularly in quieter locations, most major networks now support simple tap-and-go payment with a debit or credit card.

For drivers who prefer everything in one place, Octopus Energy’s Electroverse brings together access to a wide range of charging providers, including IONITY, Shell Recharge, Instavolt and Osprey. It’s free to join and can be used via an app on iOS or Android Auto, or with a physical charging card.

The app clearly shows charger availability, charging speeds, nearby facilities and pricing, helping drivers choose the most convenient option. Where possible, Octopus also applies exclusive discounts, keeping costs transparent and competitive, all without juggling multiple apps.

Home charging: the easiest place to start

Charging during off-peak hours could be as cheap as 7p per kWh depending on your tariff and provider ( Octopus Energy )

For most EV owners, home charging quickly becomes the go-to option. A 7kW home charger may be slower than a public rapid charger, but because cars are typically parked at home for long periods, it’s an efficient and cost-effective solution.

Charging overnight or at quieter times of day means you wake up to a ready-to-go car, without having to make a special trip. Many vehicles allow drivers to schedule charging in advance and set maximum charge limits – usually below 100 per cent – to help protect long-term battery health. If you charge regularly at home, it’s worth speaking to your energy provider about off-peak tariffs designed specifically for EV drivers.

How smart tariffs keep costs down

Smart tariffs are energy plans that work with a smart meter to automatically use electricity when it’s cheapest and most sustainable. They’ve been around for years and are now widely used by EV owners looking to cut running costs without changing their routine.

Octopus Energy’s Intelligent Octopus Go is a time-of-use tariff that can reduce EV charging costs to as little as 7p per kWh when charging takes place during off-peak hours. These periods often align with higher levels of renewable energy from wind and solar, helping to lower both bills and carbon impact.

There’s an added bonus for drivers who need to charge on the go: customers on Intelligent Octopus Go receive an 8% discount on public charging through Electroverse. With more than a million customers already using Octopus smart tariffs and services, these plans have become a popular and practical choice for households making the switch to electric.

Charging that fits your life

Ultimately, EV charging is about flexibility. Whether you’re plugging in at home, topping up during a shopping trip or charging on a long journey, today’s infrastructure has been designed to adapt to real life, not complicate it.

As technology continues to improve and networks expand further, charging an electric car is only getting easier, cheaper and more intuitive.

