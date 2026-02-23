How do solar panels actually work for producing electricity in your home?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Solar panels have a way of sounding futuristic, until you realise they’re essentially doing something very old-fashioned: turning daylight into usable power.

For homeowners, the appeal is simple. A solar photovoltaic (PV) system can help cut electricity bills by generating power on your roof, and it can even pay you for what you don’t use through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG). But there are also several practical questions to consider, such as whether solar panels work in winter, what happens during a heatwave, and your home’s suitability.

Keen to know more? This guide breaks down how solar panels work, how they perform across the seasons, and what to consider before you commit.

How do solar panels work?

Solar panels are devices that convert energy from sunlight into electricity you can use at home. The technology behind most domestic systems is solar photovoltaic (PV). Photovoltaic (PV) cells are made from layers of semiconducting material, typically silicon. When photons from daylight strike the cell, they transfer their energy to electrons in the material, causing them to move. This movement creates an electric current.

The electric current that's generated is then captured by a series of plates and wires within the solar panel and converted into a usable current that is delivered to your home. This energy can power anything in your home that runs on electricity, from your toaster to your TV.

Solar panels are designed with an anti-reflective coating and multiple layers to maximise light capture and efficiency. They typically come encased in glass to better protect the cells. Within that case, there is insulation to help regulate the temperature inside the panel. This is because if a solar panel gets too hot, its efficiency will drop.

In case you’re wondering, solar PV panels generate electricity, while solar thermal panels use the sun’s energy to heat water.

A simple explanation: daylight in, electricity out

As outlined, a solar PV panel contains lots of photovoltaic (PV) cells, usually made from silicon. When daylight hits these cells, it energises electrons inside the material, creating an electrical current. That current is direct current (DC).

Homes don’t run on DC, though; they run on alternating current (AC). That’s why every solar system includes an inverter, which converts the electricity into a usable form for your appliances.

Solar panels are also built to make the most of whatever light they can capture. They’re designed with multiple layers and coatings to reduce reflection and improve efficiency, and they’re protected by a glass casing. Inside the panel, insulation helps regulate temperature because if a panel gets too hot, its efficiency drops.

How solar panels convert daylight into electricity

Here's how solar panels work from the moment daylight hits your roof:

Daylight hits the panels – even when it’s cloudy, PV cells can still capture some light. The panels generate DC electricity – electrons move through the PV cells, creating a current. The inverter converts DC electricity to AC so it’s suitable for your home. Your home uses the electricity first, powering anything that’s switched on, reducing what you need to import from the National Grid. Any leftover power has two routes: it can be exported back to the grid (usually via SEG), or stored in a battery for later.

It’s important to remember that solar isn’t free round-the-clock electricity. It’s daytime electricity, and the value you get depends on how much of it you use while it’s being generated.

Are solar panels right for me?

The best solar installations are the ones designed around the realities of your home. A few practical factors make the biggest difference.

Roof space

Most households need around 10-25m² of clear roof area for a typical installation. How many panels you can fit depends on the model and the size of your roof.

Orientation and pitch

A south-facing roof is usually ideal in the UK, but east- and west-facing roofs can also work well. What you’re really aiming for is decent daylight exposure across the day. North-facing roofs tend to be less productive.

Shading

Trees, chimneys, neighbouring buildings, and even dormers can reduce output. A proper site survey should factor this in and design the layout accordingly.

Roof condition and strength

Solar panels add weight and need secure fixings. Your roof should be structurally sound and in good condition, especially if it’s older or if you’re considering a large system.

Permissions

Most homes in the UK don’t need planning permission for solar panels. However, if you live in a listed building or a conservation area, you may need approval.

open image in gallery A strip placed at the bottom of solar panels can prevent snow accumulation ( iStock/ Getty Images )

Do solar panels work in winter and on cloudy days?

Yes, but this is where your expectations matter. Solar panels don’t need blazing sun to work. They generate electricity whenever there’s daylight, including on cloudy or rainy days. The trade-off is output: in heavy cloud, you’ll typically see significantly less generation than you would on a clear day.

On very overcast days, systems might produce around 10 to 25 per cent of what they’d generate in ideal conditions (the exact number depends on the density of cloud and the efficiency of your panels). Panels that use monocrystalline cells tend to perform better in low light. For more on this, see our guide to how solar panels work in winter and on cloudy days.

Winter performance

Winter reduces solar output because the days are shorter, and also because the sun sits lower in the sky, which means the light is less intense.

Even so, solar panels still generate power whenever daylight hits them, and cold temperatures can actually help efficiency slightly, because PV cells perform better in cooler conditions.

In the UK, you might expect output to drop to around 30-50 per cent of summer levels depending on location, roof angle and orientation.

What about at night?

Solar panels don’t generate electricity at night, because there’s no sunlight to convert. If you want to use your daytime generation after dark, you’ll need to store surplus electricity in a battery, or export it to the grid and offset costs through SEG payments, while still importing what you need overnight.

Do solar panels work in a heatwave?

They do, but there’s a slightly counterintuitive twist.

Solar panels love light, not heat. Hot weather can reduce solar panel efficiency because PV cells become less effective at converting light into electricity as their temperature rises.

Modern panels are designed with layers and insulation to help regulate internal temperature, but there’s still a point where heat starts to nudge performance down.

The practical takeaway for UK homeowners is that during a heatwave, days are usually bright and long, so you can still generate a lot of power overall – even if the system is slightly less efficient at peak temperatures.

What are the pros of solar panels?

Solar panels have become very popular for a reason. For many households, the benefits stack up, particularly if the system is designed well and you’re able to use a good share of your electricity during daylight hours.

Lower electricity bills

The more of your solar electricity you use in real time, such as running appliances in the day, charging devices, and heating water, the more you reduce what you buy from the grid.

Earn money from exports (SEG)

If your system generates more electricity than you can use, you can export the surplus to the grid and get paid through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG). SEG tariffs vary by supplier, so the value depends on where you are and who you’re with.

Low maintenance

Solar panels are quiet, solid-state technology. There aren’t many moving parts. In the UK, rainfall often helps keep panels reasonably clean, and many systems come with monitoring apps so you can keep an eye on output.

Long lifespan

Solar panels are typically designed to last 25 to 30 years, with gradual efficiency loss over time. Many manufacturers back this up with long performance warranties, often guaranteeing at least 80-85 per cent output after 25 years.

Powering more of your home

A typical domestic system can support most day-to-day electricity use – eg, lighting, appliances, electronics – and with the right setup it can help offset EV charging or heat water via an immersion controller.

What are the cons of solar panels?

Solar isn’t a magic money button. It’s an investment, and the payback depends on your home and how you use electricity.

Upfront cost

The biggest barrier is the initial spend, and the cost of solar panels can vary widely depending on system size, panel type, roof complexity and whether you add a battery. The biggest barrier is the initial spend. A system that’s perfect for one household can be underwhelming for another if the roof is shaded, poorly oriented, or the design assumptions are optimistic.

Seasonal variability

Solar generation dips in winter. That’s normal, but it can be frustrating if you’re hoping for consistent year-round output.

Inverter replacement

The inverter is often the component most likely to need replacing. Many homeowners can expect one replacement in 10-15 years, sometimes around the £1,000 mark, depending on the system and model.

Not every roof is straightforward

Some roofs have awkward shapes, limited usable space, heavy shading, or planning constraints. That doesn’t always rule solar out – but it can make it less cost effective.

Where can I install solar panels?

If you’re considering which may be the best solar panels for your home and trying to work out what’s realistic, where you can install them matters as much as the brand or model.

Most people picture solar panels on a pitched roof, and that’s still the most common setup. But you may have other options.

Pitched roofs

Installers usually aim for the section of roof that offers the best daylight exposure with the least shading. Panels can go on the front or back roof slope depending on orientation and obstructions.

Beyond the main roof

With the right mounting system (and any necessary permissions), solar panels can also be installed on flat roofs, garages and outbuildings, sheds, and gardens (ground-mounted systems).

Sometimes these alternatives make sense if your main roof isn’t suitable, or if you want more generation than your roof can physically accommodate.

Can I install solar panels on a flat roof?

Yes, solar panels can be installed on flat roofs, and it’s more common than people assume.

Flat-roof systems typically use angled frames so panels sit at a tilt that improves generation and helps rainwater run off. Depending on the roof type, the frames may be ballasted (weighted down) or mechanically fixed.

A flat roof install needs careful planning around roof strength and loading (including the weight of frames and ballast), wind uplift, shading from parapets or nearby buildings, and access for maintenance and safe walkways. A professional survey should assess these factors before any install is signed off.