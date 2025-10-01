Octopus solar review: best for a one-stop shop for fitting, generating and selling electricity

If you’ve determined solar panels are worth the investment and are looking to take the leap, our in-depth Octopus solar review explores whether this fast-growing energy giant is the best option for UK households looking to go green. We’ve also compared the cost of solar panels, warranty and customer satisfaction to choose the best solar panel installers across the UK.

Octopus Energy has experienced a meteoric rise since its launch in 2015, becoming one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of electricity and gas. Its growth accelerated in 2023 with the acquisition of Shell Energy, helping it supply almost a quarter of British households. It even overtook British Gas as the UK’s largest electricity provider, although British Gas still leads on gas customers.

Amid the turbulence of the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many smaller firms collapsed. Octopus, however, was one of the few start-ups that scaled quickly enough to survive and thrive.

In 2022, it expanded into solar, offering panels and installation alongside its existing renewable energy tariffs. Today, the company not only supplies green power in the UK but also operates across Europe, Australia, Japan, and the US.

Octopus is our best solar installer for those who want a single point of contact for all their energy needs. Octopus can fit your panels, buy your excess solar power for up to 15 pence per unit on a flat tariff, charge your electric car, fit your heat pump, and sell you gas and electricity.

This sort of arrangement will be attractive to enthusiasts of clean energy who don’t want to deal with multiple companies if they need something.

For the biggest installations, that export power price could be a boon. While 25 pence per unit is possible, that sort of price can be short-lived or based on your using a particular fitter for your panels. With lower export prices, the time it takes to recoup your investment will be longer, and you will be fattening your energy provider’s bottom line by offering it cheap electricity.

For solar fitting, Octopus uses JA Solar solar panels at £177 a panel, which deliver up to 450 watts apiece. For more on specific panels, see our guide on the best solar panels. Octopus also carries batteries by Fox ESS, Enphase and Tesla.

Why choose Octopus?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: £1,500 for 12 panels

With a battery pack: £1,658

Guarantee length: 2-year HIES-backed guarantee and 5-year Octopus workmanship warranty

Area covered: England and Wales

Typical time from inquiry to installation: 2-3 months

Founded: 2022

Batteries are often a good choice for families who use their electricity mainly in the evening. That way, your panels charge your battery during the day, ready for you to use as the sun goes down.

Octopus also has a cheap overnight tariff, which can be used to top up your battery for use during the day. This could be particularly useful in winter if you have a smaller array, when solar power might not offer enough for your needs.

open image in gallery Bigger arrays benefit from good export pricing ( PA Archive )

The company offers a 2-year HIES-backed guarantee and 5-year Octopus workmanship warranty. The panels themselves will have a 25-year warranty and Octopus covers England and Wales. The firm can have panels on your roof two to three months after your initial inquiry.

The company provided us with a helpful breakdown of a quote for a typical three-bed home:

Item Cost Base Cost £1,591 Labour cost £2,700 450 Watt JA Solar Panels x 12 £2,124 Fox ESS H1 Series Hybrid Inverter £588 Fox ESS EP5 5 kWh battery £828 Bird mesh £120 Scaffolding £1,000 Total £8,951

Using the above quote, a customer can break even after nine years, Octopus estimates, with more than £14,000 savings being made after 25 years. These are estimates and will vary depending on lots of factors, including placement of panels, wholesale energy pricing and how you use your energy.

Pros:

One supplier for energy, panels and other supplies

Which? Recommended energy supplier 8 years in a row

Fixed price quotes

Big name brand, albeit a fairly new one

Cons: