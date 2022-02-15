Forget about inflation – we need to raise wages
Earnings for ordinary people are falling, reports Ben Chapman
UK workers are getting their biggest pay rise in years, according to new official figures.
Spoiler alert: we aren’t. As many of us instinctively know, while pay packets are getting bigger, prices are rising faster.
The essentials – petrol, electricity, clothes – are all going up, and things are expected to get worse.
