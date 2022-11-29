House prices are set to fall. Good news for buyers? They could surely use some
The short-term benefit looks set to get eaten up by higher interest rates, says James Moore. But there should be some longer-term relief
This was going to be another grim column about the housing market, with mortgage approvals plummeting and people warning of a coming crash. Doom, gloom and general despair. You know the drilll.
I was half, no three quarters of the way through writing that when I decided to take a wheelchair out into one of those grey and grimy days that Britain specialises in. Roughly halfway through is when I thought, nah. Let’s do something different.
Let’s reflect on the fact that a ten per cent, or whatever it ends up as, fall in prices is good news for some, potentially. By that I mean mostly young – well young-ish – people struggling to get on to a housing ladder that has rarely been so slippery and treacherous.
