Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

House prices are set to fall. Good news for buyers? They could surely use some

The short-term benefit looks set to get eaten up by higher interest rates, says James Moore. But there should be some longer-term relief

Tuesday 29 November 2022 17:50
Comments
<p>The number of mortgage approvals fell in October (Gareth Fuller/PA)</p>

The number of mortgage approvals fell in October (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(PA Archive)

This was going to be another grim column about the housing market, with mortgage approvals plummeting and people warning of a coming crash. Doom, gloom and general despair. You know the drilll.

I was half, no three quarters of the way through writing that when I decided to take a wheelchair out into one of those grey and grimy days that Britain specialises in. Roughly halfway through is when I thought, nah. Let’s do something different.

Let’s reflect on the fact that a ten per cent, or whatever it ends up as, fall in prices is good news for some, potentially. By that I mean mostly young – well young-ish – people struggling to get on to a housing ladder that has rarely been so slippery and treacherous.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in