The real economic problem with the Levelling Up con-job

Levelling Up is back, and so is the controversy about north-south fairness. The Tories just can’t seem to shake that even with slickly professional Rishi Sunak at the helm.

The latest fuss has been sparked by Labour accusations that more of the £2.1bn second round of the government’s Levelling-up Fund is going on projects in the prosperous south of England as opposed to the economically disadvantaged north.

‘Levelling Up’ was adopted as a manifesto pledge by Boris Johnson to reward ‘red wall’ voters with cash for schemes to help economically disadvantaged communities.