Are drug companies justified in pulling out of the NHS pricing agreement?
High rebates risk harming one of the few UK industries genuinely considered world-class
US drug giants Eli Lilly and AbbVie have become the first to pull out of a decades-long voluntary pricing agreement with the NHS following a sharp rise in payments.
At first glance, their withdrawal looks like a potentially self-destructive hissy fit.
Pharmaceutical companies pay a rebate to the health service when branded drug purchases exceed an agreed level. The rebate is uncapped.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies