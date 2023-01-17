Jump to content

Are drug companies justified in pulling out of the NHS pricing agreement?

High rebates risk harming one of the few UK industries genuinely considered world-class

James Moore
Chief Business Commentator
Tuesday 17 January 2023 16:02
<p>Post-Covid NHS pressures have led to a soaring drugs bill</p>

Post-Covid NHS pressures have led to a soaring drugs bill

(PA Archive)

US drug giants Eli Lilly and AbbVie have become the first to pull out of a decades-long voluntary pricing agreement with the NHS following a sharp rise in payments.

At first glance, their withdrawal looks like a potentially self-destructive hissy fit.

Pharmaceutical companies pay a rebate to the health service when branded drug purchases exceed an agreed level. The rebate is uncapped.

