African nations could become world’s solar superpowers. Time to invest to make it happen
Solar energy boasts far more long-term potential and need not impact upon agricularal land, writes James Moore, according to a new report by Carbon Tracker
Climate optimism? There’s not much of that to be had right now but here’s a little from Carbon Tracker, a think tank concerned with energy transition, with the 2022 United Nations Climate Conference under way.
A report – Afrcian Sun: Why Solar Not Gas Offers Continent the Best Economic Opportunity in the Transition – today states that: “The energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables is inevitable and irreversible.”
Good news, then.
