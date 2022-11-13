Climate optimism? There’s not much of that to be had right now but here’s a little from Carbon Tracker, a think tank concerned with energy transition, with the 2022 United Nations Climate Conference under way.

A report – Afrcian Sun: Why Solar Not Gas Offers Continent the Best Economic Opportunity in the Transition – today states that: “The energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables is inevitable and irreversible.”

Good news, then.