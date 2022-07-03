The Week on Stage, from Mad House to Favour

This week, we have a triple bill of brand new plays – some more worthwhile than others.

American playwright Theresa Rebeck’s new play Mad House opened in the West End, with Stranger Things star David Harbour leading the cast. Elsewhere, we checked out Favour at the Bush Theatre, and The Fellowship at Hampstead.

Join us next week for the verdict on The Dance of Death at the Arcola, and Emilia Clarke’s West End debut in The Seagull.