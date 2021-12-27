Genes fight it out for resources in battle of the sexes in womb, study finds
‘There’s a tug of war taking place, a battle of the sexes at the level of the genome’
Genes inherited from the mother and father in the womb fight it out for resources in a “battle of the sexes”, according to new research.
In a study by Cambridge University, scientists found that as a foetus grows in size and indicates its need for nutrients from its mother, this signal encourages the growth of blood cells in the placenta which involves a “tug of war” between genes inherited from the parents.
The study – involving genetically engineered embryonic mice – found the signal, known as IGF2, causes the paternal and maternal genes to counterbalance the additional demands for food and nutrients.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies