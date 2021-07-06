Why do we see faces everywhere?

Facial recognition happens at lightning speed in the brain, which is what causes it to see faces where there are none.

This phenomenon is known as pareidolia – the tendency for perception to impose a meaningful interpretation on inanimate objects – and is responsible for people seeing faces in the moon, gnarled wood or even images of Jesus or the Virgin Mary on toast.

Researchers from the University of Sydney say this is a common occurrence, and believe that it is even an evolutionary benefit.