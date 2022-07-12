Jump to content
UK’s first journalism prize for Black reporters axed amid ‘push to improve overall diversity’

“We are hugely grateful to Barbara for lending her name to our awards for the two years we have given a prize in her honour,” the Press Gazette said.

Nadine White
Race Correspondent
Tuesday 12 July 2022 12:25
<p>Barbara Blake-Hannah</p>

Barbara Blake-Hannah

(Supplied)

A British journalism prize established for Black journalists in the wake of global Black Lives Matter protests has been cancelled as a part of a push to “broaden commitment to diversity across the event”.

The Barbara Blake-Hannah award, named in honour of the UK’s first Black on-screen TV news reporter, was launched by the British Journalism Awards (BJA) in August 2020 to recognise the work of ethnic minority reporters and inspire others to “break through barriers” in the way that she did.

Ms Blake-Hannah started out as a television journalist in 1968, working for Thames TV, and went on to interview famous figures including prime minister Harold Wilson and actor Michael Caine.

