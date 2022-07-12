A British journalism prize established for Black journalists in the wake of global Black Lives Matter protests has been cancelled as a part of a push to “broaden commitment to diversity across the event”.

The Barbara Blake-Hannah award, named in honour of the UK’s first Black on-screen TV news reporter, was launched by the British Journalism Awards (BJA) in August 2020 to recognise the work of ethnic minority reporters and inspire others to “break through barriers” in the way that she did.

Ms Blake-Hannah started out as a television journalist in 1968, working for Thames TV, and went on to interview famous figures including prime minister Harold Wilson and actor Michael Caine.