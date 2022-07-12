UK’s first journalism prize for Black reporters axed amid ‘push to improve overall diversity’
“We are hugely grateful to Barbara for lending her name to our awards for the two years we have given a prize in her honour,” the Press Gazette said.
A British journalism prize established for Black journalists in the wake of global Black Lives Matter protests has been cancelled as a part of a push to “broaden commitment to diversity across the event”.
The Barbara Blake-Hannah award, named in honour of the UK’s first Black on-screen TV news reporter, was launched by the British Journalism Awards (BJA) in August 2020 to recognise the work of ethnic minority reporters and inspire others to “break through barriers” in the way that she did.
Ms Blake-Hannah started out as a television journalist in 1968, working for Thames TV, and went on to interview famous figures including prime minister Harold Wilson and actor Michael Caine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies