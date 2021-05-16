Thirty years ago Helen Sharman became the first UK astronaut in space – so why do we only remember the men?
Three decades ago, Britain’s first astronaut, Helen Sharman, travelled into space. Now she’s turning her focus to science communication. So why do so few people know who she is, asks Mick O'Hare
I
t’s like the old Peter Ustinov joke. When the writer and raconteur of Russian descent was at school in England, his teacher would demand: “Ustinov, name a Russian composer.” The young pupil would answer correctly “Rimsky-Korsakov, sir.” To which his teacher would snort: “Wrong. It’s Tchaikovsky – everybody knows that.”
It’s an experience Helen Sharman might recognise:
“Name a British astronaut.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies