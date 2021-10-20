Life On Mars A guide for the would be colonist By Steven Cutts

Mars is in the news again and there is now talk of a manned expedition to the Red Planet. Only last year, the American entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed a desire “to die on Mars” and people are seriously suggesting that we might soon colonise our diminutive neighbour. But when we finally arrive on Mars, what will it be like?

Assuming the first few missions are successful, it will all be very exciting. People will keep themselves busy planting flags and collecting rock samples. Doubtless, there will be plenty of photo opportunities and messages of support from the home planet.

Early settlements are likely to feel improvised but as the numbers of people on Mars grows, life ought to become more comfortable with some semblance of normality. It’s important to remember that the day night cycle on Mars is close to 24 hours and a future colonist could adjust to this quite easily.