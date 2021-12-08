Life on mars: A guide for the would-be colonist

If we actually made it to Mars how would we survive on the inhospitable planet, asks Steven Cutts

Wednesday 08 December 2021 21:30
<p>SpaceX plans to build a fleet of 1,000 Mars-bound Starship rockets, each capable of carrying 100 people</p>

(SpaceX)

Mars is in the news again with talks of a manned expedition to the Red Planet. Only last year, the American entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed a desire “to die on Mars”. People are seriously suggesting that we might soon colonise our diminutive neighbour. But when we finally arrive on Mars, what will it be like?

Assuming the first few missions are successful, it will all be very exciting. People will keep themselves busy planting flags and collecting rock samples. Doubtless, there will be plenty of photo opportunities and messages of support from the home planet.

Early settlements are likely to feel improvised but as the number of people on Mars grows, life ought to become more comfortable with some semblance of normality. It’s important to remember that the day-night cycle on Mars is close to 24 hours and a future colonist could adjust to this quite easily.

