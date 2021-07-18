Do new-born babies come with bacteria or are they sterile?

The baby looks perfect. But not according to mum. “She keeps crying. She draws her legs up to her chest. And she’s got a white tongue; I think she might have thrush.” I look down at the baby on the couch. She looks pink, she is wearing pink. Her name is Rose. She is stretching her legs experimentally. She doesn’t like it when I stick a lolly pop stick into her mouth to have a look at her tongue. It looks a bit whiteish perhaps. But her tummy is nice and soft and her weight is fine for her age.

Why do some babies come in with crying and tummy aches at six weeks of age, and some not? Why are some brought in with thrush infections colonising the tongue? Could it be to do with their friendly bacteria? Is that what causes colic? And if it was, could we prevent colic and oral thrush by giving mums the right advice about hand washing and handling their babies?

I look at mum’s face. Just her eyes are visible, the rest hidden behind a mask. I can see she’s about to cry but is trying to hold it in. Dealing with tears behind a mask is damp work. “Don’t worry,” I say, hurriedly getting down the box of tissues. “Would you like to take your mask off for a minute?”