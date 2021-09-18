How the mighty have fallen. Less than a decade ago Vice Media was the brightest star in the emerging world of online news and entertainment. Vice, its current affairs channel, is one of those cultural artefacts that you’ve probably heard of, think it is important to know about, but have never actually looked at or otherwise consumed yourself – like an action painting by Yoko Ono, or the collected writings of Ayn Rand.

In 2017 analysts declared Vice Media to be so successful that the company was worth $5.7bn, even though the its various websites and cable TV channels had very few viewers and produced barely any cash flow. The analyst community did not seem unduly worried by this – it was normal for “disruptor” tech companies to bleed red ink for a couple of decades as they stole subscribers from rivals and used predatory pricing and expensive mergers and acquisitions to crush rivals and create a monopoly: if you were digging a goldmine, you had to wait a while until you hit the motherload. The claim was that just as loss-making start-ups like Amazon would eventually produce bottomless money pits by becoming global monopolies, Vice was investing to become the “content” equivalent. Only Vice was able to create the fashion, music and lifestyle programming that millennials wanted. Elevator pitches along these lines were listened to by ageing boomer media executives and investment bankers – used to listening to their Pink Floyd and Bob Marley albums on their CD players – terrified by the stats that showed audiences for TV and subscription services collapsing, and collapsing to basically zero among the millennials.