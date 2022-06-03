"It's complete and utter nonsense and it will add cost to those people who have to put it into place," is Tory peer Lord Rose's view on the government's push to revive the full use of imperial measurements.

The Asda chair gave short shrift to the government's announcement of a consultation over how traders can use the UK's traditional weighing system for goods, which the government says will "help ministers consider whether goods should be 'sold in pounds only, or in pounds with a less prominent metric equivalent'".

It is difficult not to share a similar assessment to Lord Rose when the rest of the government's view is taking into consideration. "There is no intention to require businesses to change their existing practices and so this will not place greater costs on businesses", the government has said – with the announcement "not just about pounds and ounces, but about where the UK's laws are made".