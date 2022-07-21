In the words of the government, it and "leading businesses" have "joined forces" to help households with cost of living – with an announcement of discounts from businesses like Asda, Morrisons, Amazon and Vodafone as part of the "help for households" campaign.

The deals, apparently brokered by the cost of living business tsar – and former Just Eat boss – David Buttress (and not all new), range from the useful: an extension of Asda’s ‘Kids eat for £1’ scheme, where children aged 16 and under can access a hot or cold meal for £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafes across the UK, and a Sainsbury’s "feed your family [of 4] for a fiver" promotion, to the less so. The chance for a child to see a West End show for free throughout August with a full paying adult, anyone?

While it is true that it is not just essentials that need covering and people need to chance to enjoy events, Some were quick to point out that such free tickets are less of a draw to those above the Watford gap given the cost of train tickets or a tank of petrol.