Analysis

The government’s latest cost of living venture leaves much to be desired

Getting businesses to sign up to offer discount deals is one thing, but more targeted help is the real answer, writes Chris Stevenson

Thursday 21 July 2022 16:03
<p>Boris Johnson meets with senior business leaders during a cost of living roundtable in Downing Street</p>

Boris Johnson meets with senior business leaders during a cost of living roundtable in Downing Street

(AFP via Getty Images)

In the words of the government, it and "leading businesses" have "joined forces" to help households with cost of living – with an announcement of discounts from businesses like Asda, Morrisons, Amazon and Vodafone as part of the "help for households" campaign.

The deals, apparently brokered by the cost of living business tsar – and former Just Eat boss – David Buttress (and not all new), range from the useful: an extension of Asda’s ‘Kids eat for £1’ scheme, where children aged 16 and under can access a hot or cold meal for £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafes across the UK, and a Sainsbury’s "feed your family [of 4] for a fiver" promotion, to the less so. The chance for a child to see a West End show for free throughout August with a full paying adult, anyone?

While it is true that it is not just essentials that need covering and people need to chance to enjoy events, Some were quick to point out that such free tickets are less of a draw to those above the Watford gap given the cost of train tickets or a tank of petrol.

