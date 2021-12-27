Get set for the latest instalment of the political fight over Roe v Wade

Sarah Weddington always knew that one legal case would define her legacy – and that the headlines marking her death would read: “Roe v Wade attorney dies”.

So it has come to pass, with the attorney who argued and won the Supreme Court case which established the right to abortion in the US passing away at the age of 76.

The 1973 case where Weddington – and Linda Coffee, a former classmate of Weddington’s from the University of Texas – represented Norma McCorvey – under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” – in challenging the criminal abortion laws in Texas has been one of the defining diving lines between many Democrats and Republicans ever since.