Late on Friday night, Indiana’s governor, Eric Holcomb, signed a near total abortion ban into law after the state’s legislature became the first in the country to pass such legislation since the Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v Wade. A few days earlier, on Tuesday, the people of Kansas voted in dramatic numbers and by an overwhelming margin to reject a ballot measure that would have allowed legislators to ban abortion in the state.

So the fight for abortion rights moves to individual states. “Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life,” Holcomb said in a statement after signing the Indiana measure. In Kansas, more than 900,000 votes were counted, with the result being to ensure protections for reproductive rights remained enshrined in the state constitution. That compares with less than 750,000 for the state’s primaries for the election of a governor. The strength of the turnout seemed to surprise both Democrats and Republicans, with president Biden calling the vote “something extraordinary”.

The result in Kansas has been a fillip for Democrats, showing that there is a case for making it a key issue for the midterms. National polls have highlighted the feeling across the nation: a CNN poll at the end of July found that 63 per cent of respondents disapproved of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. But a win such as this in a state that is traditionally conservative at the ballot box is another matter.