Belarusian border crisis will only add to tensions within Europe

The EU and the US have accused Belarus of creating a migrant crisis on the Polish border with the deliberate aim of destabilising its neighbour, in particular, and the European Union as a whole. In the words of a resolution agreed by the western powers on the UN Security Council, the dictatorial government of Alexander Lukashenko is responsible for “the orchestrated instrumentalisation of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus with the objective of destabilising neighbouring countries and the European Union’s external border and diverting attention away from its own increasing human rights violations”.

They are quite right, and the whole strategy is as cruel and crude as it looks. The refugees have, basically, been flown into Minsk or otherwise helped to travel to Belarus, then transported to the forested border with Poland, and left to fend for themselves while trying to find a route into the EU. They are often Kurds from Iraq, the victims of a change in US policy and the loss of their homeland. They are met with a hostile reception from the Polish border guards, but they are not allowed to leave the area by the Belarusians. So they are trapped, cold, wet, hungry and desperate.

The situation has caused much internal distress in Poland, Lithuania and Estonia, the three EU and Nato members most immediately affected. Poland, especially, has seen nationalist demonstrations, in a country that has already shown a marked reluctance to engage in taking any EU-determined quota of refugees who have crossed the Mediterranean. That in itself has caused friction with Brussels, and that, in turn, has added to tensions between the EU and the southern EU states with the largest numbers of migrants arriving – Italy, Malta and Greece.