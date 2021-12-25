So far, 23 Democrats in the House of Representatives have said they won’t seek re-election, with less than a year to go until the midterm elections in November 2022 (when all 435 seats in the house will be up for election, as well as at least a third of seats in the Senate). Five of these announcements have come in December, and three of them – Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Lucille Roybal-Allard of California and Albio Sires of New Jersey – since Monday.

These are not the Christmas presents Joe Biden would have asked for, with the incumbent president’s party traditionally expected to lose seats in midterm elections. Democrats have sought to play up the fact that departures should be expected given that some voting districts will have been redrawn in the wake of information from the 2020 census. “I don’t believe it has anything to do with our prospects in 2022,” representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters when asked. “We’re going to hold the house, and we’re going to grow a majority. We’re going to do it because of extraordinary leadership.”

It is not just Democrats: around a dozen Republicans in the house have decided against running again. A number of house Democrats are looking to run for Senate, with five Republicans having announced plans to retire, including Richard Burr of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Rob Portman of Ohio. On the other side of the aisle, only one Senate Democrat, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, has so far said he is not running again.