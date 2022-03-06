It is no secret that Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been in the doldrums for the last few months – but are we seeing the first shoots of a recovery?

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll on Friday showed the proportion of Americans who believe the president is doing a good job sitting at 47 per cent, up eight points from the week before. When that data is broken down into specific issues such as Ukraine and the economy, the difference is even more stark.

A majority, 52 per cent, approve of how Mr Biden is handling the crisis in Ukraine, up from 34 per cent the previous week. Furthermore, 83 per cent of those surveyed support the tough economic sanctions imposed against Russia that the White House has helped to coordinate alongside other western nations – although 51 per cent of Americans still think Mr Biden’s decisions since becoming president have weakened the position of the US on the world stage, while 45 per cent believe he has strengthened its position.