I wrote at the start of last month about an uptick in Joe Biden’s approval numbers, and over the weekend this was posted on the president’s Twitter feed: “In March, the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 per cent, down from 6.4 per cent when I took office about 15 months ago – the fastest decline in unemployment to start a president’s term ever recorded.” A tone of triumph, no?

However, things haven’t actually worked out like that. Biden’s poll bump lasted until about mid-March, and now he is back to familiar territory, bouncing around a 40 per cent approval rating. The latest average of polls from Real Clear Politics has 40.8 per cent of Americans approving of the job Biden is doing, against 54 per cent who disapprove.

This is despite the very positive jobs report that the White House was touting in the tweet mentioned above. While growth was lower than economists expected in March, it marked the 15th month in a row of gains. The US economy is now just 1.6 million jobs, or around 1 per cent, short of where it was in February 2020. The problem Biden faces – as do many other leaders around the world, including Boris Johnson – is that rising inflation, combined with the added pressures that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is bringing to bear on the energy market, is hitting people hard.